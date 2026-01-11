Dubai – Dubai Customs has achieved a major milestone reflecting its institutional leadership and proactive approach to future foresight and strategic planning, after receiving a global accreditation in future foresight from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI). This makes Dubai Customs the first customs authority in the region to obtain this specialized international recognition.

The accreditation certificate was presented during an official meeting attended by Dubai Customs’ leadership alongside representatives from GIMI and SIA Partners. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, received the certificate in recognition of the organization’s efforts to embed a foresight-driven culture and strengthen readiness for future transformations.

The meeting was attended by Raphael Lemitre, Partner at SIA Partners and Board Member of GIMI; Carlos Guevara, Partner at SIA Partners; and Abdulrahman Mohammed, Senior Manager at SIA Partners. Dubai Customs was represented by Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, and Khaled Al Zarooni, Head of the Future Foresight Team.

Dr. Busenad said the achievement reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to shifting from a reactive approach to a proactive, analytical, and long-term planning model that supports sustainable performance and keeps pace with rapid transformations in customs operations and global supply chains. He emphasized that future foresight has become a core pillar of modern government work, enabling smarter, more agile decision-making and reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness.

He noted that the accreditation crowns Dubai Customs’ Future Foresight Program, launched to build an integrated institutional framework for monitoring global trends, analyzing change, and anticipating future scenarios relevant to customs sectors. The program included developing an operational methodology, qualifying national talents through the “Future Foresight Ambassadors” team, and producing future studies covering trade facilitation, inspection and cargo operations, passenger services, border security, and future logistics.

Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi affirmed that the achievement reinforces Dubai Customs’ position as a leading model in adopting global best practices in future foresight, supporting the Dubai Government’s vision of building a flexible, opportunity-driven government ecosystem aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.