Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, held from 11 to 15 January, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the transition towards sustainable business practices and strengthening the readiness and competitiveness of private-sector companies, in alignment with the UAE’s national sustainability and economic development agenda.

The Chamber’s participation underscores its institutional role in consolidating a sustainable and integrated business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through its engagement across the week’s activities, the Chamber contributes to advancing the sustainability agenda while reinforcing alignment between economic policy frameworks and the requirements of responsible, long-term growth.

Sustainability remains a strategic pillar of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s mandate, particularly across programmes serving the private sector, with a strong emphasis on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Chamber continues to champion the adoption of sustainable business practices that enhance operational efficiency, strengthen risk management, expand access to markets and finance, and support the development of a more resilient, competitive and future-oriented economy.

Sustainability Label Programme

The Chamber’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week coincides with the announcement of the launch of the Sustainability Label Programme, a flagship initiative that reflects the Chamber’s commitment to elevating sustainability standards within the business community and recognising members that achieve tangible environmental impact.

The programme offers an integrated and practical framework that brings together assessment, capacity development and institutional classification. It provides participating companies with clear guidance and specialised advisory support, enhancing organisational readiness, strengthening market credibility, and unlocking new opportunities across financing, investment and international market access.

Participating companies benefit from a comprehensive and structured development pathway, including expert-led sustainability assessment workshops, sustainability maturity measurement tools, tailored reports identifying priority areas for development, one-to-one advisory engagement, and targeted capacity-building programmes.

A number of companies participating in the programme’s inaugural cycle will be recognised during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, providing an international platform to showcase their progress and demonstrate their commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

Chamber Pavilion at the Exhibition

As part of its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Abu Dhabi Chamber is taking part in the World Future Energy Summit exhibition- one of the week’s principal components- through a dedicated Chamber pavilion.

The pavilion highlights the Chamber’s role, initiatives and programmes supporting sustainability, and showcases its efforts to empower private-sector companies and guide their transition towards sustainable business models.

The pavilion also hosts three leading member companies operating in the sustainability sector, enabling them to present innovative solutions and technologies, highlight successful applications in clean energy and sustainability, and strengthen opportunities to build strategic partnerships and expand their presence across local and international markets.

A competitive economy

H.E. Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Chamber believes that sustainability has become a foundational pillar for building a competitive economy capable of responding to future transformations. Through our participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the launch of the Sustainability Label Programme, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting private-sector companies, strengthening their institutional readiness, and aligning Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem in a manner that supports sustainable, long-term economic growth.”

He added: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week brings together leaders and expertise from across sectors, providing a platform that strengthens impactful partnerships and advances collective action towards delivering practical, scalable outcomes. In this context, the Abu Dhabi Chamber plays a key role in connecting the private sector with future growth opportunities and supporting its contribution to the emirate’s sustainable economic development.”

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week serves as a strategic platform to strengthen partnerships and accelerate the adoption of more sustainable and resilient business practices. Through our participation in this global event, the Abu Dhabi Chamber aims to empower private sector companies by enhancing their institutional readiness, improving operational efficiency, and expanding their access to markets and financing, all contributing to building a competitive and sustainable economy for the long term.”

Through its various initiatives and programmes, the Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to act as a strategic partner to the private sector, promoting the adoption of leading sustainability practices and reinforcing the role of businesses in driving balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week represents a prominent global platform dedicated to strengthening collaboration and accelerating the development of practical, implementable solutions to sustainability-related challenges. The week encompasses a series of specialised events addressing key sectors, including energy, finance, water, food, the environment and advanced technologies.

The Chamber invites visitors to its pavilion at the World Future Energy Summit, located in Hall (4), Stand (A-190)