Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has organised the “Dubai Doors” exhibition for the first time, celebrating the beauty of traditional architecture and the cultural symbolism embedded within Dubai’s historic heritage doors. The exhibition is being held at Nad Al Sheba Square and will run until 26 January 2026.

The exhibition sheds light on heritage doors as one of the most significant architectural elements in Dubai’s built environment, reflecting authenticity, craftsmanship, and the welcoming spirit that has long defined the emirate. Through their materials, proportions, and intricate detailing, these doors narrate stories of Dubai’s urban journey and document key stages of its historical and architectural evolution.

Designed as a cultural and educational platform, the exhibition invites architects, designers, engineers, creatives, and heritage enthusiasts to explore new artistic perspectives and engage in urban dialogues that enrich contemporary architectural thinking. By revisiting traditional doors as functional and symbolic elements, the exhibition highlights their relevance as sources of inspiration for modern designs rooted in local identity. It also contributes to raising community awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the importance of preserving architectural heritage as a foundation for future urban development.

Visitors are offered an interactive learning experience through daily live workshops led by specialists from Dubai Municipality, showcasing traditional door-making techniques and craftsmanship. These sessions guide visitors through the step-by-step process of creating heritage doors, including the progressive production of a replica of the door of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may he rest in peace, developed throughout the exhibition period.

The exhibition also features dedicated capsules displaying restored historic doors that highlight their heritage value, aesthetic characteristics, and artisanal techniques, alongside a souvenir kiosk offering event-branded memorabilia.

Asem Al Qassim, Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai Doors exhibition reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to safeguarding architectural heritage and preserving the emirate’s historical identity. It presents heritage in a way that aligns with Dubai’s vision of integrating authenticity with contemporary urban development, while offering a creative platform that inspires designers, creatives, and the wider community.”

He added: “By highlighting the stories and craftsmanship behind heritage doors, the exhibition strengthens the community’s connection to local identity and reinforces the values of openness and hospitality that have shaped Dubai’s urban character. Dubai Municipality encourages residents and visitors to explore the exhibition and engage with its cultural and educational programmes.”

The exhibition presents a curated collection of historic doors that reflect Dubai’s cultural legacy and architectural traditions, delivering a clear message on the importance of integrating heritage values with contemporary creativity. It serves as a reference point for emerging designers and practitioners seeking to develop architectural solutions that respect cultural context while supporting innovation and sustainability.

“Dubai Doors” also supports cultural tourism and public engagement by offering a visually rich, immersive experience designed for documentation and digital sharing. Through interactive workshops and community-focused activities, the exhibition promotes appreciation of traditional craftsmanship and reinforces the continuity of Dubai’s architectural identity.

The “Dubai Doors” exhibition forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader efforts to preserve historic buildings and architectural elements, enhance the city’s visual character, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a city that values heritage as a foundation for sustainable urban development.