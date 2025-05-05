Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced three C-suite leadership appointments to support a new era of growth.

Captain Ayman Alshammari has been named the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ginny Sethi as Chief People Officer (CPO), and Paul Carroll as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Capt Ayman, formerly VP of Flight Operations at Jazeera, brings over 33 years of aviation leadership, including roles at Kuwait’s DGCA and Kuwait Airways. A specialist in training, safety, and regulatory oversight, he holds an IATA Airlines Operations Diploma and certifications from Cranfield University. Since joining Jazeera in 2018, he has been key to advancing flight operations, crew training, and operational excellence.

Sethi has been with Jazeera since 2018 and has played a critical role in transforming the company’s culture and aligning people strategies with business goals. With more than 24 years of global HR experience and credentials including FCIPD, PMP, GPHR, SPHRi, and SHRM-SCP, Sethi’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in building an inclusive, high-performing workplace, the airline said.

Carroll joins Jazeera Airways from the AirAsia Group, where he served as Group Chief Commercial Officer. He brings with him over 20 years of aviation expertise spanning revenue management, ancillary revenue, network planning, marketing, and regulatory affairs across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

He will lead Jazeera’s expansion and drive commercial innovation, supporting plans to grow the fleet, network, and capacity. As CCO, he will also strengthen the airline’s digital and e-commerce presence while expanding ancillary offerings.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Jazeera family. As we chart a bold path forward, having top-tier talent on board is essential. Paul's deep expertise and innovative thinking will be key in driving our commercial strategy, supporting the expansion of our network, and helping us shape the future of customer experience through strong digital and direct channels. Having him in our leadership team marks a new era for Jazeera as we unlock further growth potential in the region."

Barathan highlighted "We are also thrilled to see Capt Ayman and Ginny appointed in these C-suite roles. Their vast expertise and leadership will be critical as we scale our operations to meet growing passenger demand. Capt. Ayman's commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence is unparalleled and Ginny's passion for people and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of creating a dynamic and supportive culture that drives sustainable growth."

Barathan further emphasised: "These appointments reinforce our commitment to building the leadership needed for Jazeera Airways’ strategic transformation focused on enhanced passenger experience and customer service. With 26 new Airbus aircraft including 18 A320s and 8 A321s on order and growing passenger traffic we are scaling operations, entering new markets, and accelerating our commercial and e-commerce strategy. This growth brings increased complexity, making it crucial to strengthen our leadership team to navigate the expanding fleet and markets."

He added: "Aligned with the government’s focus on job creation, we also plan to generate almost 1,000 new roles at Jazeera and 5,000 indirect jobs in Kuwait over the next five years, supporting national employment goals while enhancing our operational capabilities and building technical capacity and skillsets in Kuwait."

Jazeera Airways currently serves more than 60 destinations and operates 24 aircraft across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and is positioning itself for significant expansion and digital transformation in the years ahead. – TradeArabia News Service

