Bahrain - Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Taqi announced the appointment of Martin Gauss as chief executive officer of Gulf Air with effect from November 4, 2025.

He also confirmed the departure of Dr Jeffrey Goh from his role as group chief executive officer.

Welcoming Mr Gauss to Gulf Air, Mr Taqi highlighted his distinguished career in airline leadership and his extensive experience in transformation programmes, fleet modernisation, and sustainable growth.

He expressed confidence in Mr Gauss’s ability to advance the national carrier, enhance competitiveness, strengthen corporate culture, expand the global network, and improve operational performance, thereby further solidifying Gulf Air’s position as a proud representative of the kingdom on the international stage.

Mr Taqi also expressed his appreciation to Dr Goh for his dedication and achievements, particularly in guiding Gulf Air Group through the post-Covid-19 recovery. He commended Dr Goh’s pivotal role in implementing strategies that improved efficiency and reinforced resilience while maintaining service quality and supporting employee development.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Gauss said: “I am honoured to join Gulf Air as CEO. The airline has a rich legacy as Bahrain’s national carrier, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation. Together, we will continue Gulf Air’s transformation journey and enhance its competitiveness regionally and globally.”

Mr Goh

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr Goh said: “It has been a great honour to lead Gulf Air Group during this pivotal phase of its journey. I am grateful to the board, employees, and all our partners for their tremendous support during my tenure as group chief executive. Together, we faced exceptional challenges and advanced the group’s transformation towards the future. Gulf Air Group has a proud legacy that positions it for continued growth and success.”

Before assuming his new role at Gulf Air, Mr Gauss served as chief executive officer of airBaltic, the national carrier of Latvia, where he successfully led strategic restructuring and fleet modernisation initiatives that helped the airline emerge from a financial crisis and transform into a profitable, innovative, and globally recognised carrier.

Earlier in his aviation career, Mr Gauss began as a pilot and later held senior leadership positions at several European airlines, including chief executive officer of Deutsche BA (later merged with Air Berlin) and CEO of Cirrus Airlines in Germany.

This leadership transition underscores Gulf Air Group’s commitment to advancing operations, improving efficiency, and ensuring sustainable growth, empowering Bahrain’s national carrier to meet and exceed global standards.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).