The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the lifting of the travel ban on UAE nationals visiting Lebanon.

Travel will be permitted as of May 7, 2025.

The announcement follows the official visit of Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon, to the UAE and his meeting with President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said a Wam news agency report.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Aoun agreed to reinstate travel for citizens after taking necessary procedures and mechanisms to ease movement between the two nations.

Travel requirements and guidelines:

* UAE nationals must ensure they register with MoFA’s Twajudi service prior to departure, whether travelling directly from UAE airports or via third countries. Registration is mandatory, and travellers must also notify authorities of their return through the same platform.

* UAE nationals will not be permitted to depart through UAE airports unless they have completed Twajudi registration. Non-compliance may result in delays or legal liability.

* MoFA urges UAE nationals to provide complete and accurate information, including their intended address in Lebanon, contact details for emergencies, and the purpose of travel. Any changes must be promptly updated. Failure to register or update one’s residential information may lead to legal consequences.

* MoFA underscores the importance of adhering to these procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of UAE nationals abroad.

