Building on the record achievement of welcoming almost 116 million visitors in 2024, Saudi showcased its diverse summer season, reinforcing its position as the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination

Dynamic "Saudi Land" pavilion captured global attention, highlighting unique destinations, rich cultural experiences, and upcoming global events such as the Esports World Cup.

DUBAI, UAE – Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) concluded a powerful showing at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, following a record-breaking year of growth welcoming almost 116 million visitors. STA secured major global partnerships and highlighted the breadth and depth of opportunities within the country’s booming tourism sector.

Saudi tourism's participation underscored its commitment to forging strong alliances and driving the next chapter of tourism growth, inviting global partners to capitalize on its success. Throughout the four-day tradeshow, 142 Saudi partners participated in the vibrant and captivating Saudi Land pavilion, connecting with the regional and global sector, securing partnerships and deals, and presenting lucrative opportunities including new bookable packages and bespoke itineraries. This provided the travel trade with direct access to suppliers and products from the world's fastest-growing tourism destination, enabling them to capitalize on the significant opportunities within the country's rapidly expanding market.

Alongside these activities, the event facilitated important high-level dialogues, including a meeting between STA’s CEO Fahd Hamidaddin and senior leadership from Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, aimed at fostering regional collaboration and mutual tourism growth.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), said: “We came to ATM 2025 stronger than ever, building on the success of welcoming almost 116 million visitors in 2024 and reinforcing Saudi’s position as the world’s fastest-growing destination. The success we celebrated last year belongs to everyone here – our partners in the private sector are the core of tourism’s business.

“The energy at Saudi Land with our 142 partners was exceptional. Securing 14 strategic partnerships here is testament to the unparalleled opportunities on offer, from authentic connection and to the warm Saudi welcome, fulfilling our promise that travellers come as strangers, leave with a friend, come as a guest and leave feeling at their best.

“From our vibrant summer season showcasing fantastic offerings in destinations like Aseer, Soudah, and Al Baha, to global events like the Esports World Cup, we are creating powerful drivers for partner success. And while we celebrate this record momentum, backed by an $800 billion commitment to tourism, we have only just begun. We invite the global travel trade to join us – business and government alike – as one team with one great story, capitalize on these immense opportunities, and shape the future of tourism together.”

On the final day Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of Asia Pacific at STA participated in the ‘APAC Market Impact’ panel to discuss the region’s growing role in global tourism. During the panel, Aldabbagh discussed the importance of understanding the APAC region’sdiverse consumer preferences, the power of reaching audiences directly through tailored social media outreach, Saudi’s efforts to increase tourism from China and India, and the importance of enhancing the experiences of religious tourists in Saudi.

STA signed 14 MoUs at ATM 2025

Demonstrating significant momentum, STA signed 14 MoUs during ATM 2025, designed to accelerate growth, boost global awareness, and enhance international connectivity for the country. Key partnerships were established with leading global hotel groups - Accor, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Radisson Hotel Group.

Strategic collaborations were secured with major travel platforms Booking.com, Hopper, Ticombo, and ViaKonnect. Landmark agreements were also signed with Careem and Fazaa to drive regional growth, alongside partnerships with Altanfeethi, Localbh, Rayna Tours, SEVEN Experience, and Stellar Marketing Solutions.

Additionally, 52 MoUs were facilitated between STA’s Saudi partners and the global tourism sector, driving impact across borders.

Saudi Land welcomed over 46,000 visitors

Guests experienced the country's diverse year-round appeal, with a special focus on the upcoming Summer Season. Immersive activations, including a destination tunnel, showcased the contrast between idyllic coastal escapes offering pristine Sun & Sea experiences and the refreshing cool of mountain retreats in Aseer, Taif, Al Baha, and the Soudah region ideal for adventure seekers.

A Global Events Spotlight offered previews of the upcoming Esports World Cup in Riyadh and insights into future FIFA World Cup 2034™ stadiums. Saudi Land also featured Christiano Ronaldo’s recommended travel itinerary in Saudi.

Saudi culture came alive in the Cultural Heritage Corner, featuring intricate artisanal crafts like Bisht weaving and pottery, alongside captivating live performances from traditional Folklore troupes and musicians.

Saudi Land also served as a crucial Partner Connection Zone, facilitating direct engagement and deal-making, allowing partners to explore new bookable packages with bespoke itineraries.

ATM 2025 proved to be another successful landmark event for Saudi tourism, providing a critical platform to forge powerful new alliances, finalize significant deals, and showcase the dynamism and lucrative investment opportunities on offer to the world.

