Jeddah – The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released the latest issue of Commerce magazine no. (726), featuring extensive coverage of key events organized by the Chamber, alongside a review of major economic and development milestones in the Makkah Region. The issue also includes in-depth features reflecting the accelerating momentum in the Kingdom’s business and entrepreneurship landscape.

The edition reviews the Global Entrepreneurship Week events hosted by the Jeddah Chamber on November 17–18, with broad participation from entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, and attendance by entities supporting innovation and youth empowerment—underscoring the Chamber’s role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and promoting a sustainable business environment. The issue also covers the inauguration of the International Agriculture and Food Products Exhibition on behalf of His Royal Highness the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Governor of Jeddah, in addition to reporting on the “Jeddah Moves 3” event, which attracted thousands of participants at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The magazine spotlights an exclusive interview with Mr. Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies, in which he discusses the company’s pivotal role in advancing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. As the first Saudi company to manufacture and export solar panels and a member of the “Made in Saudi” program, Sharbatly emphasized that renewable energy is a cornerstone in building a sustainable and diversified national economy. He highlighted the company’s commitment to boosting local content, localizing advanced industries, creating high-quality employment opportunities for Saudi youth, and expanding non-oil exports.

Sharbatly explained that Desert Technologies’ strategy is built on delivering integrated solutions across the solar energy sector, including the manufacturing of photovoltaic panels, energy storage systems, on-grid and off-grid projects, as well as large-scale utility installations. He also outlined the role of Nurun Digital Energy, the company’s technology arm, in developing innovative solutions—most notably the “Sahara” mobile solar energy containers, which provide smart energy solutions for remote locations and emergency situations, and support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The interview noted the company’s expansion into more than 25 countries worldwide, with a strategic focus on high-growth renewable energy markets, while reaffirming that the Saudi market remains the primary hub of its operations, alongside Gulf markets and African countries experiencing rising demand for clean energy solutions—contributing to energy security and environmental sustainability.

The issue also includes coverage of a speech by Eng. Raed Ibrahim Al-Mudaihime, First Vice Chairman of the Jeddah Chamber’s Board of Directors, in which he stressed the importance of supporting entrepreneurs and empowering youth. He emphasized that creativity and innovation have become the solid foundation of economic growth today, and that artificial intelligence is now a key driver in the development of entrepreneurial ventures. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to providing effective platforms that connect youth with specialists and advisors, enabling access to real opportunities in the labor market.

Edition No. (726) of Commerce magazine features a collection of reports, analyses, and insightful topics that keep pace with the Kingdom’s economic transformations, serve the business community, and promote a culture of innovation and sustainability.

https://online.fliphtml5.com/puhxek/Issue-726/#p=1