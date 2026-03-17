Institutional integration supports Dubai’s vision of solidifying a fully connected digital government ecosystem

Dubai: As part of Dubai’s ongoing digital transformation, the Rental Disputes Center (RDC), in partnership with the Dubai Police, has unveiled integrated digital system aimed at evolving judicial processes and enhancing the speed and efficiency of services provided to the public.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the RDC headquarters in Dubai, attended by a delegation from Dubai Police, led by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, along with senior officials and specialists from both sides. The event underscored their firm commitment to digital collaboration between government institutions, simplifying administrative tasks, and expediting judicial and execution operations.

This launch builds on a continuing joint effort that has included a series of consultations, resulting in the establishment of a comprehensive digital framework connecting all mechanisms related to rental disputes. The system accelerates payment processes and technical operations across both government platforms while providing seamless integration between enforcement measures and criminal procedures.

The unified digital system also aims to secure, rapid data exchange and transactions among relevant departments, significantly reducing processing times and upgrading the overall experience for service recipients.

Commenting on the launch, Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, said: “This project marks a qualitative leap in the development of judicial practices in the emirate. The RDC remains committed to adopting innovative digital solutions in line with Dubai Government’s vision of regional and global leadership in digital governance. The e- payment and integration system reinforces the effectiveness of our services related to the rental and real estate sector, reflecting our shared pledge with Dubai Police to simplify and expedite operations, while ensuring the highest standards of organizational and governmental performance.”

His Excellency Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, added: “The constant cooperation with the Rental Disputes Center exemplifies advanced institutional integration between government entities and demonstrates Dubai Police’s commitment to boosting judicial and criminal services through cutting-edge technology. The digital linkage program represents a key step toward faster, more efficient solutions, supporting Dubai’s vision of setting leading governance standards based on innovation and continuous improvement.”

The newly launched system will enable the RDC and Dubai Police to deliver precise services, ensuring real-time monitoring of all digital transactions for beneficiaries across Dubai’s judicial and administrative bodies.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center:

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.

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