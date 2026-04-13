His Excellency Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, chaired the meeting of the Chamber's Healthcare Business Groups to discuss the latest developments in the Emirate's health sector. The meeting focused on ensuring the continuity of supply chains and assessing the stock levels of basic medical supplies to enhance the readiness of health facilities and the sustainability of their services. It further addressed emergency preparedness and response plans, as well as ways to strengthen coordination among the relevant authorities, ensuring swift and efficient responses to changes.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber headquarters, was attended by Akbar Moideen, Chairman of the Healthcare Business Groups and Vice President of the Thumbay Group, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, and members of the Group, including officials and representatives from various health and medical centers in Ajman.

His Excellency Salem Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees, emphasizing the vital role of the Business Groups in strengthening integration among entities operating in the health sector, fostering the exchange of expertise, and launching high-impact initiatives that contribute to the development and enhancement of health services. He also highlighted their role in attracting and developing health investments and promoting medical tourism, in alignment with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030.

The meeting addressed the availability of basic medical supplies and stock levels and discussed emergency preparedness and response plans. It also discussed the continuity of supply chains and risk reduction mechanisms, in addition to examining challenges, identifying means of support, and addressing the readiness of health facilities and ways to expand capacity in line with population growth and rising demand for health services in the Emirate.

Furthermore, the attendees emphasized the importance of developing an integrated roadmap for health initiatives, along with strengthening means of cooperation and sustainable integration between the health and education sectors in Ajman, with the aim of supporting the development of national competencies and enhancing the quality of healthcare outcomes.

The meeting featured a range of insightful inputs and proposals that support the integration of efforts in providing innovative and value-added health services that meet the needs of society and keep pace with the Emirate's directions towards building a sustainable and advanced health system.