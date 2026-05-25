Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has partnered with QuantumGate on the national Crypto Discovery Tool (CDT), an Abu Dhabi-built solution that helps the country transition to quantum-safe security through comprehensive cryptographic discovery, inventory management, and continuous monitoring across critical national infrastructure.

Customised to requirements set by the UAE National Cryptography Center, the tool marks a significant milestone in the UAE's cybersecurity roadmap and positions the country as one of the first nations globally to operationalise a coordinated, large-scale post-quantum migration strategy.

CDT provides organisations with a clear map of cryptographic assets across their environment, automating the discovery of embedded cryptography. This visibility enables them to manage cryptographic risk and build a structured, agile path toward hardened cryptography and quantum resilience.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said: “Our partnership with QuantumGate on the national Crypto Discovery Tool marks a critical step forward in strengthening the UAE’s national cybersecurity posture in the face of emerging quantum threats. As we advance our National Post-Quantum Migration Program, having sovereign capability to discover, assess, and manage cryptographic assets across sectors is essential. By customising this tool to the requirements of the National Cryptography Center, we are equipping the country with the visibility and strategic control needed for a secure and coordinated transition to post-quantum cryptography, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation."

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumGate, said: “Organisations cannot defend against risks they cannot account for. With the Crypto Discovery Tool, we have built a solution that brings that risk into full visibility, enabling organisations to act decisively and migrate with confidence. By working closely with the UAE Cyber Security Council, we are helping translate national ambition into operational readiness, ensuring the UAE’s most critical sectors are protected long before quantum threats become reality.”

CDT is designed to support cryptographic discovery and inventory at scale. As part of the UAE National Post-Quantum Migration Programme, it will enable critical public and private sector entities to plan and execute a structured transition to quantum-resilient encryption standards by delivering end-to-end visibility across complex digital infrastructures, identifying vulnerabilities, and directing migration to post-quantum cryptography.

In addition to enabling migration, CDT introduces continuous monitoring capabilities, allowing organisations to maintain real-time visibility of cryptographic assets, remain audit-ready, and ensure ongoing compliance. CDT’s compliance engine is modular by design and can be updated as the UAE Cyber Security Council issues new post-quantum cryptography directives. This positions the UAE to transition securely and sustain long-term leadership in quantum-safe security.

The tool will also feed directly into the UAE’s broader cybersecurity ecosystem through the National Cybersecurity Index platform. By consolidating cryptographic reports and posture data across entities, CDT will power the UAE National PQC Index, giving the Cyber Security Council comprehensive visibility of the country’s national cryptographic posture. This unified view will enhance measurement and readiness tracking and support more informed decision-making.

The deployment of CDT marks the next phase of collaboration between the UAE Cyber Security Council and QuantumGate, accelerating the country’s transition to quantum-safe security.