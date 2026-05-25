Dubai, UAE – Dream Dubai, in partnership with Global Village, has awarded its largest ever grand prize of AED10 million to Jamal Al Matrooshi, a 31-year-old UAE national and Civil Defense employee.

Launched as part of Global Village’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the landmark campaign gave all Global Village visitors complimentary entries into the grand prize draw, culminating in one of the most significant prize moments ever awarded in the UAE.

Jamal, who describes himself as a simple and humble individual, was at home following the live grand draw from Global Village when he received the life changing call from Dream Dubai. Upon recognising the presenter's voice and the crowd cheering in the background, he immediately realised he had become the winner of AED10 million.

Watching the moment unfold live alongside his father, Jamal called the experience "indescribable", sharing that the excitement kept him awake well into the early hours of the morning. Despite not expecting to win, his consistent optimism and unwavering belief that anyone can have their moment drove him to sit intently in front of his TV at 8pm on the 10th of May.

A frequent visitor to Global Village and regular participant in Dream Dubai campaigns, Jamal shared a message of hope following his win. "I paid a small amount and look where I am now!" he said. "My message to everyone is to remain hopeful and believe that winning is possible because anyone could be the next winner."

Jamal confirmed that supporting his family remains his top priority, with plans to invest a portion of the prize into real estate. He also shared that he intends to continue participating in Dream Dubai campaigns through the platform’s accessible entry model, purchasing Modesh Credit to receive complimentary draw entries.

About Dream Dubai

A project by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dream Dubai defies the belief that dreams are beyond reach by offering a user-friendly platform that fuses shopping and winning in one unique environment. Through the purchase of 'Modesh Credit' from campaigns that are either limited by time or quantity, customers receive complementary tickets to participate in prize draws to win amazing prizes and 'money can't buy' experiences.