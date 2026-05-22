Abdulla Busenad: The Center is a strategic pillar for enhancing Dubai’s readiness for the future of global trade

Dubai, UAE: In a strategic step that reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to reinforce its position as a leading global hub for trade and supply chains, Dubai Customs has announced the launch of the Center of Excellence for Customs and Trade Logistics in collaboration with University of Dubai.

The Center will serve as an advanced knowledge and research hub dedicated to developing a more efficient and innovative customs and logistics ecosystem, while supporting the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and further establish the emirate among the world’s leading economic and commercial cities.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Dubai Customs’ ongoing efforts to harness knowledge, research, and innovation to create practical solutions that accelerate trade, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance Dubai’s competitiveness on the global economic stage.

A World-Class Research and Development Center

The Center is designed to elevate customs and trade logistics standards through the development of policies and procedures, evidence-based assessments, and applied research and international benchmarking studies that contribute to improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer journey.

It will also focus on advancing trade logistics performance, increasing supply chain resilience, and strengthening digitally enabled customs systems powered by modern technologies, in line with the frameworks and methodologies of the World Customs Organization and international best practices.

A Strategic Hub for Global Academic Partnerships

The Center will act as a leading hub for knowledge exchange and collaboration in customs governance and logistics. Through its partnership with the University of Dubai, Dubai Customs will build a network of collaborations with distinguished universities and academic institutions around the world to develop policies and solutions addressing emerging challenges in cross-border e-commerce, supply chain security, and sustainable logistics.

Academic partners include globally recognized institutions such as Kühne Logistics University, University of Adelaide, Infinite Sum Modelling, Michigan State University, and Henley Business School.

Towards a Regional and Global Hub for Innovation

Dubai Customs aims to develop the Center into a regional and international reference point for knowledge and innovation in customs and trade logistics, bringing together academic research and practical application to shape the next generation of digital trade systems.

The Center will also foster new ideas, empower young talent, and attract innovations from both within Dubai Customs and the wider academic community, helping to strengthen a culture of institutional innovation and develop national capabilities capable of leading the future of the customs and logistics sector.

Busenad: A Strategic Investment in Dubai’s Future Readiness

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said:

“The establishment of the Center of Excellence for Customs and Trade Logistics represents a strategic step that reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to strengthening Dubai’s leadership within the global trade ecosystem and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 through the development of a more efficient and innovative customs and logistics system.”

He added:

“The Center will serve as an advanced model for knowledge exchange and collaboration through strategic partnerships with academic and educational institutions, helping to build sustainable research and development capabilities and elevate operational standards in line with international best practices and the frameworks of the World Customs Organization.”

Dr. Busenad emphasized that the Center will support the development and evaluation of policies and procedures using evidence-based methodologies, helping to accelerate trade and reinforce Dubai’s competitiveness as a global gateway for commerce.

He noted that the Center represents a key pillar in Dubai Customs’ strategic plan and an essential enabler of Dubai’s readiness to respond to the rapid transformations shaping global trade.

He further highlighted the Center’s role in stimulating new ideas, empowering young talent, and attracting innovations from employees and academic institutions, reinforcing Dubai Customs’ position as a forward-looking organization committed to developing solutions that support the sustainability of global trade.

Al Bastaki: Bridging Knowledge and Practice

His Excellency Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said:

“The Center of Excellence serves as a strategic bridge between academic knowledge and policy-making and operational practice. By combining Dubai Customs’ global leadership in trade facilitation with the University of Dubai’s international academic expertise, we aim to produce impactful research, strategic insights, and innovative solutions that will help shape the future of global trade, customs governance, and integrated logistics systems.”

He added:

“This partnership reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead the development of smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable trade ecosystems powered by knowledge and digital technologies.”

Innovation Hackathon to Shape the Future of Trade Logistics

As part of the launch of the center, an innovation hackathon is being held in partnership with the University of Dubai, with the participation of 33 teams and 110 students. Each team consists of three to four members. The initiative aims to develop innovative solutions to challenges related to trade, customs services, and logistics.

The hackathon will be conducted in two main stages. The first stage includes brainstorming sessions, solution development, and preliminary presentations before judging panels. The top-performing teams will then advance to the final stage to present their refined solutions to a panel of experts and specialists from Dubai Customs.

Participating projects will address several strategic themes, including the use of artificial intelligence to enhance inspection and customs clearance processes, supply chain resilience and trade sustainability, services for small and medium-sized enterprises, trade transparency through smart technologies, and the development of future skills and capabilities in the logistics sector.

Entries will be evaluated based on innovation, presentation quality, clarity of concept, feasibility, expected impact, and alignment with the identified challenges, reflecting Dubai Customs’ commitment to embedding a culture of innovation and attracting ideas capable of shaping the future of global trade.