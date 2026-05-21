Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Drug Establishment has conducted a series of field visits to national pharmaceutical and medical supplies manufacturers as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with the industrial sector, and review expansion as well as development plans across the pharmaceutical industry.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision of developing the pharmaceutical sector and driving the growth of advanced industries, the visits aimed to keep abreast of the latest advancements in manufacturing and advanced therapeutic technologies.

During the visits, Her Excellency Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, inspected the production capabilities and operational technologies at several national manufacturing facilities, including Gulf Inject LLC, LIFEPharma FZE, and MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals.

Al Kaabi was introduced to the latest technologies adopted across manufacturing and quality assurance operations, including sterile manufacturing systems, smart packaging solutions, automated production lines, and the implementation of the highest standards of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Discussions also covered future expansion plans and the continued development of national manufacturing capabilities in advanced pharmaceutical and therapeutic fields.

H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi was also briefed on key proposals, future plans, and expansion requirements presented by officials from the manufacturing facilities, in addition to challenges facing the pharmaceutical industrial sector in areas such as production expansion, specialised technologies, talent attraction, and the development of manufacturing capabilities.

Discussions explored opportunities to boost cooperation, advance the regulatory and supervisory ecosystem, accelerate industrial expansion and localisation projects, and further promote innovation, research and development, as well as the competitiveness of national pharmaceutical products at both regional and international levels.

H.E. Dr Fatima Al Kaabi said the continued progress being witnessed by the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector in manufacturing capabilities and advanced therapeutic technologies demonstrates the success of the country’s national strategies aimed at building a more resilient and sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Al Kaabi noted that the UAE will continue to advance an integrated pharmaceutical framework that stimulates innovation, industrial investment, and alignment with global best practices.

Her Excellency further emphasised the Emirates Drug Establishment’s commitment to maintaining direct engagement with the industrial sector and providing regulatory and technical enablers that drive the sustainable growth of national pharmaceutical industries.

“The Establishment will spare no effort to reinforce its partnerships with national manufacturers to support the development of pharmaceutical industries and advanced therapeutic technologies, expand production capabilities, and foster a flexible and innovation-driven regulatory environment that encourages investment and bolsters the competitiveness of the UAE pharmaceutical sector,” Al Kaabi said.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, Group CEO of Mubadala Bio, said Gulf Inject, which is part of Mubadala Bio, is committed to investing in sterile manufacturing technologies and expanding production lines for intravenous solutions, antibiotics, and specialised therapeutic products to help ensure the consistent availability of essential medicines across local and regional markets.

Meanwhile, Madhukar Tanna, CEO of Life Pharma, said the company is expanding its projects in vaccines, advanced therapeutics, and biologic injectables, while simultaneously increasing its manufacturing capacity and further establishing its presence in international markets.

He added that the company’s USFDA accreditation reflects its commitment to global regulatory standards and the quality of UAE-manufactured pharmaceutical products, enhancing its ability to compete and export to multiple markets worldwide.

For his part, Mr. Aziz Fidaali Rahemani, Managing Director-Microsynergy Pharmaceuticals, stated that the company is focused on strengthening advanced automation and monitoring systems in the manufacturing of solid, liquid, and semi-solid pharmaceutical dosage forms in accordance with GMP standards. He noted that these efforts contribute to improving production efficiency, ensuring the sustainable availability of essential medicines, and advancing expansion plans across local and regional markets.

The field visits were conducted as part of the regulatory and supervisory role of the Emirates Drug Establishment in driving the development of the national pharmaceutical industry through closer collaboration with the industrial sector, enabling a more supportive business environment, and encouraging investment in research, development, and biotechnology.

The Establishment reaffirmed that the next phase will focus on expanding national manufacturing capabilities, localising advanced technologies, and strengthening investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research to accelerate the continued growth and competitiveness of the pharmaceutical sector across the UAE and the wider region.