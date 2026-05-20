The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) presented its 2025 Annual Report, unveiling its key achievements and milestone initiatives over the past year. The report reflected significant institutional development and progress in judicial training, digital transformation, local and international strategic partnerships, and the dissemination of legal knowledge, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global role model for justice and judicial excellence.

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director-General of DJI, stated that the Institute’s achievements reflect its robust strategic vision as well as its ability to keep pace with rapid developments in judicial training and professional development. She noted that DJI’s accreditation by the National Qualifications Center of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as an approved professional training institution - alongside the accreditation of seven qualification programs - marked a major milestone that underlines the Institute’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

H.E. further highlighted that the Year of Community 2025 reinforced the Institute’s conviction that judicial training is a shared societal responsibility that contributes to strengthening trust and promoting social stability. She added that throughout the year, the Institute continued to launch community-focused and knowledge-driven initiatives, while also harnessing digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve the training experience and expand legal and knowledge services, in line with Dubai’s future-oriented vision for advancing the judicial ecosystem.

In 2025, the Institute implemented 136 training programs, delivering a total of 4,257 training hours to 7,071 trainees. DJI also organised a range of specialised programs focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the digital economy under the Future Trends programs, in addition to the Legislation Today programs and community awareness initiatives aimed at fostering legal culture and enhancing public awareness.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, the Institute continued to advance its adoption of emerging technologies through the launch of smart, innovative platforms, most notably the AI-Driven Management of Judicial Competencies System (AI-MJCS) and the Global Justice Insights (GJI) platform, which offers knowledge support on modern legal issues. These efforts were further complemented by the enhancements to the Dubai Judicial Training Platform and the Virtual Crime Scene in the Metaverse program, enriching interactive training and digital simulation experiences.

The Institute’s library also recorded significant achievements during the year, including the publication of 73 legal titles, the addition of more than 100 new knowledge resources, and over 1 million visits to the digital library. The year also saw the publication of winning research papers and books from the Future Research competition, covering advanced legal and technological topics.

On the partnerships front, DJI further strengthened its institutional presence by expanding cooperation with several prominent local and international entities, including the Ministry of Defense, Dubai Courts, the Public Prosecution, Dubai Police, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). These collaborations facilitated the exchange of expertise and enhanced legal and knowledge integration.

In line with the objectives of the Year of Community, the Institute launched a series of community and knowledge-based initiatives in 2025, including the ‘Management of Partnerships and Their Impact on Community Sustainability’ workshop, ‘Our Community Reads’ initiative, the ‘Shared Knowledge’ initiative, the ‘Knowledge Treasures’ initiative, and the ‘Digital Repository for Academic Theses.’

DJI further introduced a number of awareness programs, including ‘Personal Status Law’ (marriage – divorce – custody) and the ‘Women in UAE Law’ program. In addition, the Institute participated in several prominent local and international events, most prominently the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and GITEX Global 2025, where it showcased its pioneering technological projects and smart platforms in judicial training. During the year, the Institute also approved its new organisational structure, enhancing its ability to implement strategic priorities and future-focused projects.

Through its Annual Report, the Dubai Judicial Institute reaffirmed its commitment to advancing judicial and legal capabilities, strengthening the future readiness of the justice system, and supporting Dubai’s vision for institutional excellence, while solidifying its position as a leading global model for justice and legal knowledge.

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