Ajman, United Arab Emirates: In preparation for its participation in IMEX Frankfurt 2026, the world's foremost trade show dedicated to the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector, Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media hosted a reception bringing together senior decision-makers in Germany's travel and tourism industry and general managers of Ajman's hotel establishments. The event reflected the Department's proactive approach and its commitment to building meaningful bridges with international markets.

The reception brought together a distinguished group of destination management company executives, tourism media agency representatives, tour operators, senior event organisers and incentive programme specialists, and corporate travel authority officials. Held in a setting befitting the level of strategic partnership the Department seeks to cultivate, the gathering provided a platform for direct dialogue and in-depth discussion on avenues for collaboration and the strengthening of industry relationships.

The event featured comprehensive presentations showcasing Ajman's fully integrated tourism infrastructure, including five-star hotel properties with competitive accommodation capacities, conference facilities equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual and live-streaming technology, and tailored incentive packages that blend Emirati heritage with international hospitality standards. The presentations also highlighted the visitor experience in Ajman as a holistic offering one that combines a rich cultural heritage, deep-rooted history, natural beauty, and modern tourism amenities, positioning the emirate as a genuinely value-added destination for international event organisers and discerning travellers alike.

The reception served as an exceptional platform for forging direct connections between the Department's delegation and key partners across the European tourism value chain, while exploring innovative models of collaboration in areas such as co-marketing, corporate loyalty programme development, and the design of familiarisation trips to showcase Ajman's full potential to industry partners.

In this context, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, stated: "Ajman's participation in international tourism forums is grounded in a firm conviction that building direct relationships with decision-makers in target markets is the cornerstone of any successful promotional strategy, and this reception is a tangible expression of that belief." He added: "Ajman today possesses a comprehensive tourism ecosystem that positions it to attract the broadest spectrum of visitors from around the world; whether individual travellers, group tours, or business delegates. Through our presence at these events, we aim to communicate this potential to global decision-makers, ultimately achieving a qualitative leap in Ajman's international tourism profile in line with the strategic vision of 2030."

The Department continues to advance an ambitious promotional roadmap targeting new, high-growth markets in the coming period, with a view to strengthening Ajman's tourism performance indicators and expanding its share of the global tourism market.