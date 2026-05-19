Comprehensive services from slaughtering and processing to delivery in cooperation with three approved smart applications

Full readiness plan included preventive maintenance and development works to enhance operational capacity and improve service efficiency

Regulatory and operational plan supported by 45 qualified medical and veterinary specialists to ensure the highest standards of public health and food safety

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the full readiness of its abattoirs to receive sacrificial animal requests and provide services to residents across the emirate during Eid Al Adha, with a processing capacity of up to 1,000 livestock per hour. Preparations have been completed as part of an integrated operational plan designed to deliver efficient, safe, and high-quality services throughout the Eid period.

These preparations form part of an advanced operational ecosystem supported by the latest technologies and equipment to ensure the delivery of integrated services in line with the highest standards of public health and food safety, while providing customers with a safe and seamless experience across Dubai’s abattoirs.

Dubai Municipality has allocated five abattoirs to receive sacrificial animal requests and provide efficient, high-quality services to customers. These include Al Qusais Abattoir, Al Qusais Express Abattoir, Al Quoz Abattoir, Al Lisaili Abattoir, and Hatta Abattoir.

The facilities will provide a comprehensive range of services covering all stages of the sacrificial process, beginning with veterinary inspection of livestock before and after slaughter and extending through to meat preparation and packaging. Services will be supervised by around 45 qualified medical and veterinary specialists to ensure the highest levels of health protection and safety. Operational teams also include 30 supervisors, more than 205 butchers, and 165 workers.

Dubai Municipality will also provide qualified and trained butchers operating in accordance with approved religious and health requirements, supported by advanced sterilisation systems that ensure the safety of sacrificial animals throughout the production process, preserve meat quality, and prevent contamination.

Smart applications for sacrificial services and delivery

As part of its efforts to simplify customer journeys, Dubai Municipality encourages the use of approved smart applications for sacrificial animal requests. The Municipality cooperates with three approved applications that provide end-to-end services, including purchasing, slaughtering, preparation, and delivery, without the need to visit livestock markets or abattoirs. These services are delivered through specialised teams and equipped vehicles, helping save customers time and effort while ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

Health and safety of Dubai’s community comes first

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The health and safety of Dubai’s community remains a top priority for Dubai Municipality and a key part of its efforts to provide a proactive and integrated health and food system by delivering the highest standards of public health and food safety, while strengthening community protection and preventive measures that contribute to enhancing quality of life.”

Dr Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Public Health Services Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “We have ensured that Dubai’s abattoirs are fully equipped with the latest technologies to provide an integrated, smooth, and safe experience that meets customer expectations. We also continue to raise awareness of the importance of using public abattoirs, which provide a regulated and hygienic environment operated by highly trained and qualified professionals. At the same time, we are encouraging the use of smart applications that simplify the customer journey and ensure sacrificial rituals are performed in accordance with approved standards while enhancing safety and preserving meat quality.”

Dubai Municipality implemented a comprehensive readiness plan that included preventive maintenance and development works across all abattoirs, alongside the expansion of selected facilities to increase operational capacity and improve workflow efficiency. Upgrades included the enhancement of production lines at Al Quoz, Al Qusais, and Al Lisaili abattoirs, in addition to comprehensive equipment maintenance to improve service efficiency and reduce waiting times. The Municipality also organised training workshops to strengthen health and professional awareness among workers and ensure adherence to occupational health and safety standards.

The total number of sacrificial animals expected this year is estimated at around 20,000 livestock, including approximately 19,500 small livestock and 500 large livestock. Distribution is expected across individual customers, smart application requests, and charitable organisations.

Flexible operating hours

Dubai Municipality announced the operating hours of its abattoirs during the Eid Al Adha holiday. On the Day of Arafah, Al Qusais, Al Quoz, and Al Lisaili abattoirs will operate from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, while Hatta Abattoir will operate from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. During the first, second, and third days of Eid, all abattoirs will operate from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. On the fourth day of Eid, Al Quoz, Al Lisaili, and Hatta abattoirs will operate from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm, while Al Qusais Abattoir will continue operations until 7:00 pm.

Monitoring livestock markets

To support the delivery of a safe and seamless experience, Dubai Municipality will strengthen livestock market management through an integrated operational plan that includes intensified field inspections to ensure customers receive high-quality livestock and products. The Municipality will also monitor high-footfall areas and regulate visitor and vehicle movement through main access points during the Day of Arafah and throughout the Eid holiday period.

Dubai Municipality warned against slaughtering outside officially approved abattoirs due to the risks such practices pose to public health and the environment. The Municipality urged the public to use approved services and smart applications to ensure sacrificial rituals are conducted according to the highest health standards, while preserving meat safety and providing greater convenience during Eid.