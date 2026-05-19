Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has directed the adoption of a national healthcare system that guarantees comprehensive medical care and health services for all citizens. The system is underpinned by a fully integrated national health insurance scheme covering all emirates of the country.

The announcement reflects the leadership's commitment to ensuring universal access to high-quality healthcare for all citizens, and to building an advanced health sector grounded in preventive care, digital transformation, public health, innovation, and the long-term sustainability of health services.

The new system aims to develop a fully integrated healthcare model that enhances the efficiency and sustainability of health services, ensures the optimal utilisation of healthcare resources, and elevates sector readiness in line with international best practices and the highest global standards, affirming that human health is a fundamental national priority and a central pillar of the UAE's comprehensive development journey.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the directives of His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reflect a national vision that places human health and quality of life at the heart of the UAE's development priorities, noting that the new system represents a strategic step towards establishing a more efficient, agile, and forward-looking national healthcare model.

His Excellency added that the UAE continues to advance its healthcare systems on the foundations of prevention, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive health services to citizens in accordance with the highest international standards.

His Excellency noted that the UAE's health system is anchored in an integrated federal and local model, supported by advanced infrastructure, interconnected digital health platforms, and sustained investment in enhancing service quality and expanding accessibility across all emirates.

His Excellency further stated that the new system supports the UAE's vision of strengthening the resilience of the health sector, achieving seamless integration across all levels of health services, and delivering long-term health outcomes for citizens at every stage of life.