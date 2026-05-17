Sharjah: The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority has launched an integrated logistics corridor, developed in coordination with Oman Customs, as part of an advanced logistics system designed to strengthen connectivity between the Emirate of Sharjah and Omani ports via land borders.

The logistics corridor is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of regional supply chains, improving the flow of trade, and expanding logistics options available to the business community.

The corridor covers several Omani ports, led by Sohar Port due to its strategic proximity to the UAE, in addition to Duqm Port and Salalah Port. Together, they form a flexible network of logistic routes that support continuous trade flows and respond to evolving market needs.

Seamless integration with Sharjah’s logistics ecosystem.

The corridor is part of Sharjah’s integrated logistics ecosystem, which is built on the complementarity of its maritime infrastructure across both the eastern and western coasts.

Seaports continue to play a significant role within this system, led by Khorfakkan Port, a key regional maritime hub and a strategic gateway that upgrades the efficiency of cargo handling and container operations.

The new corridor consolidates the integration between maritime and land transport by providing a seamless logistics extension that expands market access and elevates operational efficiency. It does not replace existing maritime routes but rather enhances system flexibility and diversifies logistics options.

Active operations through land border crossings

The corridor operates through Sharjah’s land border crossings, primarily Khatmat Malaha Border Crossing in Kalba and Al Madam Border Crossing, reinforcing the efficiency of logistics connectivity between ports and commercial hubs in the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, while ensuring the seamless movement of cargo between both sides.

First shipments mark operational launch

Live operations of the corridor officially commenced on Thursday, 14 May, following the completion of all technical and coordination requirements between the relevant entities.

The first shipments have already been dispatched from Port Khalid to Sohar Port via Khatmat Malaha, marking a milestone that reaffirms operational readiness, demonstrates the effectiveness of integration between sea and land routes, and opens wider prospects for seamless trade flows between the two sides.

Cargo movement in both directions has also commenced, further reinforcing logistics integration between Sharjah and Oman.

Streamlined processes and operational advantages

The corridor offers a comprehensive package of operational and customs facilitation measures, delivered through coordination between Sharjah Customs and Omani Customs, ensuring a smooth and integrated experience for users across all stages of transit.

A key advantage is the ability to complete customs clearance procedures directly at Sharjah’s border crossings, particularly Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam, without the need for additional transfer stages. This significantly reduces processing time, accelerates cargo release, lowers land transport costs, and improves overall cargo flow.

The corridor is backed by an advanced system that includes fast-track shipment lanes, pre-processing of data, and direct transport under customs supervision. It also relies on real-time data exchange and joint coordination, ensuring faster execution, higher reliability, and strong operational efficiency.

Competitive edge driven by geographic proximity

The corridor provides a flexible logistics route supported by the close geographic proximity between Sharjah’s entry points and Omani ports, particularly Sohar. This reduces transit times, bolsters operational efficiency, and strengthens supply chain resilience under different conditions.

Direct support for business and market access

The corridor streamlines import, export, and re-exports operations, enabling local manufacturers, trading companies, and free zone businesses to access regional and global markets through flexible logistics solutions. This boosts business competitiveness and improves operational performance.

It also facilitates the flow of goods arriving through Sohar and other Omani ports into UAE local markets via Sharjah’s land crossings, driving supply chain diversification, promoting resilience, and offering more efficient options for the commercial sector.

Operational integration aligned with global standards

Both sides have established a joint working team to coordinate operations and develop data exchange mechanisms. This enhances customs efficiency and ensures high levels of flow and reliability while adhering to international best practices in safety, security, and risk management.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority said the launch of the corridor reaffirms the strong economic ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman and highlights a growing level of strategic integration between the two sides, helping to further develop an integrated logistics system that keeps trade moving smoothly and efficiently.

The Authority added that the corridor is a significant step towards strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading regional logistics hub by providing flexible options that accelerate trade flows and enable businesses to adapt to changing operational conditions.

Future outlook

The logistics corridor is set to play a strategic role in developing an integrated transport system based on the complementarity of different transport modes. There are also plans to expand the corridor in the future to include air freight services, further enhancing supply chain flexibility and sustainability, supporting regional economic growth, and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading logistics hub in the region.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com