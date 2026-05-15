Pamplona, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), has launched the Strategic Business Leadership Programme in Spain as part of an academic and field tour aimed at empowering national talent and enhancing leadership and management competencies.

The tour also focused on facilitating global knowledge exchange and exploring future business and innovation trends. The programme featured a visit to the University of Navarra, where participants gained insights into leading international practices in future leadership development.

The initiative reflects the strategic partnership between STDC and the University of Navarra, one of Europe’s leading academic institutions in management, communication, and applied research. It also underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to transform academic cooperation agreements into innovative programmes that deliver tangible impact on talent development and seek to prepare future leaders capable of addressing the challenges of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The Strategic Business Leadership Programme’s current edition has attracted strong participation from senior executives and representatives of key government entities and institutions across the Emirate of Sharjah. Participating organisations include the Sharjah Housing Department, Sharjah Public Works Department, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Sharjah Social Security Fund, Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD).

H.E. Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, stated that the launch of the specialised programme at University of Navarra reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic approach to investing in human capital as the core foundation of sustainable and successful development models.

She explained that the programme is structured around integrating academic knowledge with practical field experience, enabling participants to gain a practical understanding of leading international experiences alongside theoretical learning.

For her part, Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDCl, said that the Strategic Business Leadership Programme serves as an advanced knowledge platform aimed at developing leadership capabilities through well-structured scientific methodologies.

She added that the visit agenda is expected to generate highly interactive outcomes, while also strengthening international academic partnerships and unlocking new channels for cooperation and knowledge exchange with University of Navarra, one of Spain’s leading academic institutions.

The programme featured an exploratory visit that enabled the delegation to examine the advanced and distinguished academic and research model of University of Navarra. The agenda also included interactive sessions and specialised discussions delivered by leading experts and academics from the university, focusing on the latest global trends in management and strategic leadership decision-making.

Participants discussed several key topics, including strategic leadership approaches in complex operating environments, mechanisms for embedding institutional innovation, and the role of financial sustainability principles and tools in decision-making processes. The discussions also addressed methods for developing institutional competencies to keep pace with the evolving demands of the new economy.

The programme was conducted within a broader framework aimed at strengthening expertise exchange and advancing knowledge collaboration between the UAE and Spain.

The “Strategic Business Leadership” Programme in Spain will continue with a comprehensive agenda of workshops, field visits, and specialised academic sessions designed to maximise participant engagement and learning outcomes ahead of the program’s conclusion.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com