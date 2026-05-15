Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi witnessed a landmark moment in Ethiopian-Arab cultural and intellectual diplomacy on 14 May 2026, as the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia hosted the official launch of the Arabic edition of “Medemer Mengist” (“Medemer State”) — a seminal philosophical and governance work authored by His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. The event drew significant attendees including UAE cabinet ministers, ambassadors, business leaders, academics, and prominent members of both the Ethiopian and Arab communities - cementing the occasion as one of the most significant Ethiopian cultural events held in the UAE in recent years.

AN EVENING OF DIPLOMACY AND IDEAS

The ceremony was graced by the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and senior UAE government officials alongside a distinguished gathering of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions, and leaders from the private sector and civil society.

In his keynote address, H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot underscored the importance of dialogue and cultural understanding among nations and peoples, while highlighting the strong and steadily growing relations between the two nations. He further reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Ethiopia across cultural, economic, and diplomatic fronts.

H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE, emphasized the transformative significance of the Arabic translation. He described the publication not merely as a linguistic exercise but as a bridge — an invitation for Arabic-speaking readers across the region to engage directly with Ethiopia's evolving political philosophy and its vision for the future.

SCHOLARLY DIALOGUE: THE PHILOSOPHY OF MEDEMER

The launch ceremony featured a prominent Ethiopian Scholar, Professor Adem Kamil, who offered a rich intellectual review of Medemer Mengist and its policy dimensions. The scholar highlighted the book's philosophical grounding in synergy — the principle that collective effort, guided by shared values and inclusive institutions, generates outcomes far greater than the sum of individual parts. He also noted the particular relevance of the Medemer model for Arab-African relations, as both regions navigate questions of development, identity, and regional integration in a rapidly changing global landscape.

A NIGHT OF ETHIOPIAN CULTURE

Beyond its intellectual programme, the evening offered guests a vibrant and immersive experience of Ethiopia's cultural heritage. Traditional Ethiopian music and dance performances brought the vibrancy of the country's diverse communities to the heart of Abu Dhabi, while an exquisite selection of Ethiopian culinary offerings allowed guests to savour the country's storied gastronomic traditions.

The cultural programme drew a warm and enthusiastic reception from the audience - many of whom expressed admiration for the depth and beauty of Ethiopia's artistic heritage. For many attending diplomats and business leaders, the evening offered a first and deeply personal encounter with Ethiopian cultural expression.

A MILESTONE IN ETHIOPIAN-UAE RELATIONS

The launch of Medemer Mengist in Arabic marks a defining moment in the cultural and diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. As the book reaches Arabic-speaking audiences across the region, the evening stood as a powerful testament to what the two nations are building together: a relationship grounded not only in trade and strategic interest, but in a shared conviction that ideas, culture, and open dialogue are among the most enduring foundations of genuine partnership.