Abu Dhabi, Emirates College for Advanced Education signed an agreement with Zayed Authority for People of Determination to strengthen an effective partnership that contributes to the development of specialised professional programmes, enhancing quality systems, building national capacities, and supporting curricula, educational programmes, and scientific research. The partnership aims to create sustainable impact across the education and training sectors for People of Determination in the UAE.

The agreement outlines the establishment of cooperation frameworks in designing and developing specialised training programmes aligned with the standards of the National Qualifications Centre and the requirements of the target groups. It also includes the development of standardised benchmarking assessment tools to accurately measure the professional and technical competencies of students of determination and specialists at the authority in education and rehabilitation fields. The agreement covers the delivery of accredited training programmes, the development of practical training pathways for People of Determination within approved programmes, and the exchange of expertise in evaluation mechanisms and educational quality assurance.

The college operates within the scope of training and qualifying People of Determination and preparing them for the labour market by implementing specialised annual training programmes and workshops aimed at developing the skills of educational and academic staff in the fields of adaptive learning and the education of People of Determination.

His Excellency Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects the authority’s strategic direction toward developing an integrated model for education and rehabilitation based on quality, innovation, and institutional partnerships.

His Excellency explained that the next phase requires strengthening integration between academic institutions and entities concerned with rehabilitation to ensure the preparation of specialised national cadres, as well as the development of curricula and training programmes based on scientific research and global best practices, aligned with labour market demands.

His Excellency further noted that the authority operates from a clear vision centered on investing in people and empowering People of Determination to become active contributors to society, in alignment with the leadership’s vision of building an inclusive and sustainable community that ensures equal opportunities for all.

Dr May Laith Al Taee, Director of Emirates College for Advanced Education, said: “This partnership aligns with the leadership’s directives to enhance inclusivity in education, as well as with the college’s mission and national vision. Emirates College for Advanced Education believes that inclusive education is a fundamental pillar in building a flexible, future-ready education system capable of meeting the needs of all learners without exception. Through this collaboration, we work alongside our partners to empower educators and specialists with the latest evidence-based knowledge and practices, leveraging research, innovation, and educational technology to support the education and rehabilitation of People of Determination, reflecting our commitment to preparing qualified national cadres who will lead the UAE’s education system toward a more sustainable and competitive future.”

The agremment also includes the launch of a bilateral mentoring programme to exchange best practices in special education. Both parties will collaborate in planning and preparing qualified human resources to meet the authority’s needs across various education and rehabilitation specialisations. The agreement also supports Emiratisation efforts through joint academic and training programmes, in addition to encouraging specialists within the authority to pursue postgraduate studies at Emirates College for Advanced Education.

The agreement will contribute to providing field training opportunities for the college’s graduates, offering suitable job opportunities in partnership with the college, and establishing a framework for joint research, field studies, and programme evaluation. It also includes the design and implementation of specialized joint research programmes focused on education and rehabilitation for People of Determination, as well as leveraging research outcomes to enhance programs, services, and professional practices in the field of special education.

The agreement also includes the launch of the first Level 4 Professional Diploma in Sign Language Interpretation in the UAE, in collaboration between the authority and the college. This initiative aims to prepare certified interpreters in accordance with the highest professional standards. Graduates of the programme will be licensed by relevant authorities in the UAE, enabling them to work across multiple sectors, enhancing the quality and specialisation of services, and supporting preparations for hosting the World Congress of the Deaf in Abu Dhabi in 2027.

The agreement encourages research groups at Emirates College to conduct and publish studies in areas related to People of Determination, their rights, sensory perception, living conditions, and teaching methodologies. By providing data and technical insights on the needs of People of Determination and relevant strategic directions, the authority supports the planning and design of joint educational and training programs.

This agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to strengthening long-term institutional collaboration and building an integrated model that combines academic empowerment, practical application, scientific research, and community partnership, supporting national priorities in education, inclusion, and integration, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading model in empowering People of Determination.