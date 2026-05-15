United Arab Emirates – As part of its efforts to promote institutional innovation and encourage employees to propose practical, implementable ideas, The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) launched the TDRA Innovation Award to activate employees’ creative potential and transform outstanding ideas into practical projects that contribute to enhancing services and operations, improving both employee and customer experience, and supporting sustainability. This aligns with the UAE Government’s direction toward digital leadership and zero government bureaucracy. The award cycle included opening submissions, receiving entries, followed by screening and evaluation phases, leading to the selection of shortlisted projects, which were presented to senior management before results were approved.

The award covered four main areas: innovation in services, internal operations, employee experience, and sustainability and community innovation. Participation was open to both individuals and teams under two categories: Best Individual Idea and Best Team Idea.

In his remarks, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, said: “We are committed to continuing to embed a culture of innovation, empowering creative talents, and enabling them to deliver impactful solutions that contribute to shaping the future.” He added that the award reflects TDRA’s direction toward transforming outstanding ideas into practical projects, noting that the next phase will focus on developing the winning projects in preparation for their implementation within the work environment to enhance efficiency and service quality.

H.E. Mohammed Al Ketbi, Deputy Director General for the Support Services Sector and Chief Innovation Officer at TDRA, stated, "the award goes beyond recognizing winning projects, reflecting a broader commitment to fostering a culture of initiative and continuous development." He noted that "the submissions demonstrated a high level of institutional awareness and a strong drive to contribute to organizational improvement, emphasizing that transforming ideas into added value represents the core of innovation, and reaffirming TDRA’s commitment to empowering talent and supporting implementable ideas."

23 ideas were submitted by 23 employees, of which 9 ideas qualified for the final stage. The ideas were evaluated based on criteria including creativity and innovation, strategic alignment, feasibility, impact, sustainability, and originality. The award concluded with honoring the winners during a ceremony attended by H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA.

According to the award framework, the winning ideas will move into the implementation phase, reflecting TDRA’s commitment to transforming innovation from concepts into practical, applicable solutions. This step reinforces TDRA’s focus on empowering internal talent and enabling employees to contribute to institutional development, improve services, and enhance operational efficiency, ultimately delivering tangible and sustainable impact for both the organization and its customers.

About TDRA :

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services. The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services. TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services. With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.