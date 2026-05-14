Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) launched a new campaign aimed at reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a preferred GCC tourism destination. The promotion highlights a packed calendar of entertainment, cultural, sports, and family-focused experiences taking place across the Kingdom.

The campaign coincides with a diverse lineup of events being hosted in the country, including live concerts and theatrical productions in collaboration with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre. These will be held alongside festivals and entertainment activations such as the third edition of the Bahrain Summer Festival at Exhibition World Bahrain. Visitors can also enjoy family attractions, sports events, and shopping festivals across major malls and other tourist centers, creating a well-rounded tourism experience that combines entertainment, culture, and shopping in a single travel destination.

Ms. Sara Ahmed Buhiji, BTEA Chief Executive Officer said: “This initiative reflects the BTEA’s continued efforts to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a preferred destination for GCC families and other visitors by offering a unique tourism experience that brings together entertainment, culture, sports, shopping, dining, and family activities. It showcases the Kingdom as a destination that is easy to reach and rich in experiences, making it an ideal choice for weekend getaways and short holidays.”

She added that the program accompanying the campaign includes a variety of attractions catering to different interests and age groups, while reflecting the authentic Gulf hospitality that Bahrain is known for.

Buhiji added: “We look forward to welcoming GCC visitors to a vibrant season of events where families and friends can get together in a lively, enjoyable, and safe atmosphere, and in a country with an advanced tourism infrastructure that offers visitors a seamless and comfortable experience.”

The campaign will also feature travel packages and hotel offers developed in collaboration with hospitality and tourism sector partners, in addition to shopping promotions and diverse entertainment options, further enhancing the visitor experience and catering to GCC travelers seeking a nearby destination that combines familiarity with fresh and memorable attractions.