Abu Dhabi: H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), received H.E. Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), at the CBUAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and enhance cooperation across the financial and banking sectors. The discussions covered a number of areas of mutual interest, including developing coordination mechanisms, exchanging expertise, supporting the efficiency and stability of banking systems, and promoting innovation initiatives in financial services. These efforts aim to broaden the prospects of economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, and support sustainable growth and shared development aspirations.

During a tour of the CBUAE’s sectors and departments, H.E. Humaidan and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the CBUAE’s key initiatives, programmes and development projects in financial infrastructure and the digital transformation of the financial sector. The visit also included an overview of the CBUAE’s best practices in promoting financial stability and supporting innovation in financial services.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Governors of the CBUAE and a number of senior officials from both sides.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “This meeting reflects the depth and strength of the longstanding relations between the leaderships and peoples of the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and their shared keenness to further advance bilateral relations and deepen strategic cooperation towards new horizons that support the comprehensive development journey of both brotherly countries. It also marks an important step towards developing financial and monetary coordination frameworks with our partners in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in a way that supports stability and contributes to increasing trade and investment exchange.”

H.E. Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, affirmed that the visit comes within the framework of the deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. It reflects the keenness of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and further consolidate cooperation and joint action in a manner that contributes to their growth and prosperity. He also expressed my sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended by the United Arab Emirates.”