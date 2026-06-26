Dubai, UAE, The Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) held its second meeting of the year to review the shortlisted candidates and finalize the nomination process. The meeting comes ahead of the official announcement and honoring of MBRKA winners at the Knowledge Summit 2026.

A globally leading accolade recognizing individuals and institutions that have contributed to the development and dissemination of knowledge, MBRKA was launched in 2015 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The award empowers scientists, researchers, scholars, and leading institutions to direct their efforts towards advancing knowledge, enhancing its pathways, and supporting global knowledge exchange to drive human, economic, and social progress.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of MBRKA and CEO of MBRF, in the presence of Trustees Dr. Ali Alghefli, Vice Dean for Social Sciences at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, UAE University; Prof. Alexander Zehndar, Former Director representing the Nanyang Technological University; Prof. Mohamed Osman Alkhosht, Former President of Cairo University; Prof. Kazuhiko Takeuchi, Director and Project Professor at the Integrated Research System for Sustainability Science (IR3S), University of Tokyo; Prof. Jason Czyz, President, Institute of International Education (IIE); along with members of MBRKA’s Advisory Committee.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb said: “The meeting marks the successful selection process for the ninth edition, with the Board of Trustees reviewing the nominations while adhering to the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. This further ensures that the nominations include people and organizations that have made significant contributions to the creation and dissemination of knowledge in exemplary ways. Moreover, its widespread global participation reflects MBRKA’s stature and role in honoring impactful knowledge achievements, contributing to the growth of sustainable development pathways and knowledge-based innovative societies.”

In addition to reviewing the shortlist, the Board also assessed several development proposals aimed at enhancing the award’s global presence. These include highlighting past winners and their achievements, enhancing awareness about MBRKA during international events, and spotlighting its status as one of the world’s leading awards for honoring knowledge achievements and promoting knowledge-based sustainable development.

Official award winners will be announced during the Knowledge Summit 2026, which will be jointly organized by MBRF and the United Nations Development Programme on 17 and 18 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme “Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.” The event will serve as the ideal platform for formulating effective solutions and promoting international cooperation to tackle future challenges with confidence and efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.co