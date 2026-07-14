Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CCAB), with a focus on advancing private-sector collaboration between Sharjah and the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The discussions underscore SCCI’s ongoing commitment to building strategic international partnerships that foster bilateral trade, stimulate cross-border investment, and expand market access for Sharjah-based businesses into high-potential Latin American markets. These efforts support the emirate’s ambitious economic strategy of diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received a delegation from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce led by Mohamad Orra Mourad, Secretary-General and President of International Relations, CCAB, during a meeting held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

A Longstanding Partnership and Renewed Cooperation

The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the business communities of Sharjah and Brazil, with particular emphasis on the role of both SCCI and CCAB in facilitating bilateral trade and promoting cross-border investment.

It also included a comprehensive overview of the integrated services offered by the Sharjah Chamber and its specialised entities to support the business community and advance private-sector growth. The presentation highlighted SCCI’s strategic initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening its international commercial partnerships and strengthen business connectivity with global markets.

During the meeting, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais received an official invitation to participate in the 5th Arab-Brazilian Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in São Paulo on 25 August.

Organised in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chambers and under the patronage of the League of Arab States, the forum will carry the theme “The Global Economy in Transformation: A New Agenda between Brazil and the Arab Countries”. The event aims to deepen economic cooperation, strengthen bilateral business ties, and create new partnership opportunities for private-sector stakeholders across the Arab region and Brazil.

Steady Growth in Economic Relations

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised the depth of the longstanding economic ties between the UAE, Sharjah in particular, and Brazil and its business community. He noted that these relations continue to grow steadily, reflecting a shared commitment to building sustainable investment partnerships that serve mutual interests.

Al Owais affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber remains committed to enabling the emirate’s private sector to expand its international footprint while promoting Sharjah’s competitive advantages as a leading global destination for investment in industry, innovation, and logistics.

“The Sharjah Chamber continues to leverage its participation in international economic forums and its trade missions to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading gateway for trade and investment in the region. These efforts support sustainable economic growth, advance the emirate’s innovation- and knowledge-based development strategy, and enhance the private sector’s role in shaping Sharjah’s future economy,” he added.

Sharjah Chamber’s Leading Role

The Brazilian delegation praised the Sharjah Chamber for its leading role in supporting the business community and expanding international partnerships.

They noted that the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce operates under a clear strategic vision to strengthen and diversify bilateral trade and investment, with the objective of positioning Arab countries among Brazil’s largest trading partners.

The delegation further stressed that the SCCI’s active network of representatives and regional offices provides a strong foundation for deepening its strategic partnership with the Sharjah Chamber and facilitating direct and sustainable business relationships between businesses in both markets.

SCCI continues to implement initiatives under a strategic vision focused on empowering the local business community and enhancing its global competitiveness. By providing integrated smart services and interactive business platforms, the Chamber enables Sharjah-based companies to access new high-potential markets, expand their global reach, and capitalise on emerging international trade and investment opportunities.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce share a longstanding relationship, strengthened through reciprocal visits and joint initiatives that have contributed to expanding economic cooperation and showcasing investment opportunities across key strategic sectors, while strengthening business connectivity between the two markets.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.co