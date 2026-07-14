An annual award to drive excellence and innovation across the higher education ecosystem

Four main categories spanning all dimensions of excellence in higher education

Evaluation criteria focused on impact, sustainability and readiness for the future

United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has launched the UAE Award in Higher Education, a pioneering national initiative aimed at honouring institutions, individuals and partners driving excellence and innovation across the higher education and scientific research sector in the UAE.

Marking the significant milestone, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that investment in people remains the cornerstone of the UAE's vision for the future and that higher education is among the key drivers of building a competitive, sustainable knowledge-based economy. His Highness stated that the UAE Award in Higher Education seeks to encourage transformative innovation in learning methodologies and scientific research, as the UAE continues to invest in developing academic institutions, empowering national talent and supporting high-quality scientific research in line with its vision of becoming a leading global hub for knowledge and innovation.

His Highness further noted that the UAE Award in Higher Education sends a clear message that the future is being shaped today within the country’s universities, research centres and institutes, and that knowledge and innovation form the foundation of sustainable progress. His Highness said: “Building on this, we are committed to showcasing pioneering models that succeed in turning ideas into impact, theoretical learning into applied projects and scientific research into solutions that support the nation's priorities and strengthen its global competitiveness."

Strategic objectives

The award is designed to elevate the UAE’s higher education landscape by celebrating pioneering institutional and individual achievements, fostering a culture of innovation and incentivising forward-looking, transformative initiatives. By bridging academic and scientific research outputs with national priorities, the initiative actively accelerates the UAE’s transition toward a resilient, knowledge-driven economy.

Central to this mission is the cultivation of high-impact alliances between academia and the private sector. Through expanded student scholarships, work experience programmes and industry-aligned applied research, the award transforms academic insights into high-value commercial solutions that bolster the nation's global competitive standing.

Furthermore, the platform serves to benchmark excellence, driving the country-wide exchange of best practices, scaling successful academic frameworks and advancing the UAE's position as a premier global hub for talent and educational leadership.

Four main categories

The UAE Award in Higher Education is structured around four main categories covering the various dimensions of the UAE's higher education ecosystem:

Leading Universities and Higher and Vocational Education Institutions (Leadership), which honours universities, higher education institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions that represent a benchmark for academic excellence.

Transformative Higher Education Projects (Readiness), which recognises projects that drive sustainable development and equip the higher education sector to navigate and lead future global trends.

Higher Education Pioneers (Pioneers), which rewards outstanding individual contributions in education, research, global competitiveness and startup/entrepreneurial culture.

Influential Higher Education Partners (National Impact), which recognises tangible contributions of leaders, strategic partners and international universities to national higher education goals through effective leadership, cross-sector integration and academic partnerships.

These four main categories cover various aspects of excellence, innovation, impactful partnerships and readiness for the future across the higher education sector.

An integrated evaluation framework

The UAE Award in Higher Education adopts a comprehensive evaluation framework based on criteria designed to measure genuine impact, sustainability and the quality of outcomes, while taking into account the specific nature of each award category. The criteria focus on institutional outcomes and results, the quality of learning and employment outcomes, the economic and social impact of projects and initiatives, their readiness for the future and their ability to deliver tangible, scalable and sustainable results. The Award also recognises impactful partnerships with economic and industrial sectors, applied scientific research and innovative solutions linked to national priorities and the adoption of emerging technologies to translate knowledge into added value and sustainable impact.

Distinguished Financial and Honorary Recognition

Winners of the UAE Award in Higher Education will receive both competitive financial prizes and prestigious honorary recognition that celebrates their exceptional contributions to advancing higher education, fuelling scientific research and driving national impact.

The inaugural cycle of the UAE Award in Higher Education begins with the opening of institutional applications from July to September 2026, followed by evaluation and judging phases, with results approval and winners’ announcements taking place in Q4 of 2026.

Educational institutions and individuals can review the nomination terms and conditions, as well as participation mechanisms, via the awards page on the Ministry's website: www.mohesr.gov.ae.

About the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is spearheading the development of a future-ready higher education and scientific research ecosystem that underpins the country’s ongoing transition to a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. Guided by the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry is advancing a dynamic and forward-looking regulatory framework that elevates the quality, competitiveness and resilience of higher education institutions, while equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the evolving global workforce of tomorrow.

The Ministry plays a key role in aligning higher education outcomes with the needs of the national economy. Through progressive policies, targeted programmes and strategic partnerships, it supports the development of national talent, strengthens research and innovation and enables the transformation of knowledge into practical applications that drive sustainable economic and social impact.

In playing this role, the Ministry contributes to solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for excellence in higher education and scientific research, while advancing investment in human capital and development of skills for the future.

For further information, please contact:

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com