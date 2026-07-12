Abdullah Busenad: We are developing leaders with a global mindset to strengthen Dubai’s future readiness

Specialised programme delivered with NUS Business School, Asia’s top-ranked business school

As part of its 2026–2030 strategy, Dubai Customs has continued to invest in developing its executive leaders through a review of the key themes and outcomes of the Strategic Trade Futures Leadership Programme, supporting knowledge transfer and the application of institutional best practices. The programme was held from 29 June to 3 July 2026 in collaboration with NUS Business School at the National University of Singapore, Asia’s top-ranked business school. It aimed to strengthen leadership readiness for global shifts and reinforce Dubai Customs’ leadership in developing a future-ready customs ecosystem that supports Dubai’s competitiveness and its position as a global hub for trade and logistics.

The programme is part of Dubai Customs’ drive to develop mid-level and emerging leaders by strengthening their global mindset and foresight capabilities, enabling them to identify shifts early and turn them into opportunities for development. This will enhance the efficiency of customs work, support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and respond to the rapid changes reshaping international trade and supply chains.

The programme focused on key issues reshaping the future of global trade, foremost among them geoeconomic shifts, economic security, technological competition, and the restructuring of global value chains. It also addressed the role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in developing customs operations, strengthening risk management and improving decision-making efficiency, through specialist sessions and workshops delivered by Alex Capri, a global expert on supply chains and international trade.

His Excellency Dr Abdullah Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: “Investing in leaders is a strategic investment in the future of the organisation and in its ability to keep pace with global shifts and develop proactive solutions that support sustained excellence and strengthen Dubai’s readiness for the future. Global trade is changing at speed, driven by geoeconimic shifts, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and the reconfiguration of supply chains. This requires leaders with a global mindset who can analyse these shifts in depth and translate them into more agile and efficient customs policies and services. Through our 2026–2030 strategy, we continue to develop leaders capable of leading through future shifts, strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics.”

The programme included a series of visits and meetings with leading government and economic institutions in Singapore and Malaysia. These included Changi Airport Group’s Terminal X Innovation Centre, DP World’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters, the DHL Asia Pacific Innovation Centre, Singapore Customs, Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre – Johor, and DBS Bank. During these visits, the delegation examined best practices in innovation, digitalisation, border and checkpoint management, economic policy and logistics, as well as the use of advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency. The visits also explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in fields of mutual interest.

The programme helped deepen the participating leaders’ understanding of the global trends shaping the future of trade, as well as policy and legislative development, approaches to improving customs inspection efficiency, accelerating digital transformation, and embedding a culture of innovation and foresight. This supports the development of the customs ecosystem in line with global best practices.

This participation reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to continued investment in its leadership teams and to drawing on international expertise to build a customs ecosystem that is better prepared for the future. It also strengthens the implementation of Dubai Customs’ 2026–2030 strategy, supports sustained institutional excellence, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics.