Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has supported a USD 50 million, three-year trade finance deal for Gerald Metals Sàrl, the Geneva-based subsidiary of Gerald Group, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) acting as the lender. Clyde & Co served as legal counsel to ECI.

This transaction stands as a strong testament to ECI’s role in accelerating the growth of the UAE’s non-oil exports, in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ agenda. It reinforces ECI’s continued commitment to enabling sustainable export growth and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global trade hub.

The transaction brings together Gerald Group’s global trading platform, ADCB’s financing capabilities and ECI’s support to facilitate the export of UAE-origin non-oil commodities, contributing to the diversification and sustainable growth of the UAE’s export economy. Against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, supply chain realignment and heightened market volatility, the transaction demonstrates the importance of strong collaboration.

Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), said: “We are pleased to partner with Gerald Group and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on this landmark transaction, which reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s trade finance ecosystem. This achievement is also a testament to ECI’s role in advancing the country’s non-oil export agenda, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to diversify and strengthen the national economy. By enabling structured export-backed financing solutions, ECI supports the growth of UAE-origin trade flows and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for resilient and sustainable trade. Partnerships with leading international traders and UAE financial institutions further strengthen our mandate to accelerate export growth and enhance the global visibility of UAE-origin commodities.”

Patricia Nikolopoulos, Chief Financial Officer at Gerald Group, commented: “This facility represents an important step in the continued diversification of Gerald Group's funding platform. Securing our first ECI-backed financing broadens our access to committed liquidity, extends available tenor and further strengthens the resilience of our funding structure. We are pleased to partner with ECI and ADCB on a transaction that supports UAE-origin trade flows, while enhancing our ability to provide reliable financing and supply chain solutions to customers and counterparties across global metals markets.”

The financing deal further underscores the strength and sophistication of the UAE’s trade finance ecosystem, demonstrating the effective collaboration between global commodity players, leading national financial institutions, and export credit solutions in enabling resilient cross-border trade. The transaction also sets a clear benchmark for structuring innovative, risk-mitigated financing that supports the continued expansion of UAE-origin exports, reinforcing the country’s role as a hub for trade.

About Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE’s federal export credit company, offers businesses, financial institutions and investors innovative solutions that catalyse and consolidate international trade. The company provides a wide range of solutions and products such as export credit insurance, risk mitigation insurance, comprehensive market intelligence, export strategy and access to finance.

Established in 2018, ECI holds an ‘AA-’ Fitch Rating, which the company has successfully maintained for eight consecutive years. The company is also a member of the widely acclaimed Berne Union and an affiliate member of the UN’s Net Zero Export Credit Alliance- NZECA. Furthermore, ECI received the “TXF Commodity Trader Export Finance Deal of the Year” award.

ECI is dedicated to fostering sustainability and non-oil trade to support the resilience and diversification of the UAE economy, while empowering businesses to conduct seamless global trade by providing robust credit solutions and expert market insights.

Guided by the core organisational values of protection, customer-centricity, integrity, collaboration, global competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability, ECI remains committed to ensuring client success. Visit www.eci.gov.ae

About Gerald Group

Founded in 1962 in the United States, Gerald Group is a leading commodity trader, specializing in non-ferrous, ferrous and precious metals, including critical minerals. Gerald Group offers tailored services and solutions, providing 24/7 coverage to streamline the logistics, transportation and delivery of metals across the global metals value chain, from the mine or smelter to industrial customers and end-users. Led by Executive Chairman & CEO, Craig Dean, Gerald Group establishes strategic partnerships, makes targeted investments, hedges, markets and conducts structured finance transactions to ensure a sustainable and meaningful role in the global economy. Gerald Group’s integrated network includes trading offices in Stamford - Connecticut, Geneva, London, Shanghai, and Dubai, supported by dedicated teams and global infrastructure across operating subsidiaries, representative offices, strategic partners, and affiliated agents. Visit www.gerald.com

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