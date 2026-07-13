Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) to develop joint programmes and initiatives that support professionals working across the social sector and advance the professional capabilities of social workers across the emirate.

The signing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education and Chair of the Board of Trustees of ECAE, and His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD. The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, and Her Excellency Dr May Al Taee, Director General of ECAE.

The partnership brings together ECAE’s educational expertise with DCD’s social sector priorities to develop practical programmes that strengthen professional skills and support more impactful community initiatives.

Under the MoU, the two parties will develop specialised education and training programmes for social workers, drawing on ECAE’s expertise in education and psychosocial support. The partnership will also help both current and aspiring social workers gain the skills and qualifications needed to obtain professional licences in line with DCD’s approved standards.

The partnership will also create opportunities for wider collaboration on community and educational initiatives through innovative programmes, events, and activities. It will include workshops, conferences, and professional development opportunities, alongside specialised learning pathways that support professional growth.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said: “At DCD, we believe that investing in the people who work across the social sector is key to building a stronger social system that can better support the community and enhance quality of life in Abu Dhabi. Through our partnership with the Emirates College for Advanced Education, we are bringing together expertise from the education and social sectors to equip social professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to make a lasting impact.”

He added: “Through this partnership, we will develop specialised training and education programmes that equip social workers and professionals across the sector with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their roles. By supporting their professional development in line with DCD’s standards, we are helping to build a stronger social sector that better serves the community and enhances quality of life.”

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, HE Dr. May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of Emirates College for Advanced Education, said: “This partnership with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi embodies a model of institutional integration between education and social development. It reaffirms the role of academic institutions in preparing professional competencies capable of keeping pace with social transformations and responding to the needs of individuals and families with efficiency and awareness.”

She added: “We view this memorandum as a strategic step toward developing specialized training and educational programs that combine scientific knowledge with practical application. It contributes to empowering social sector workers with advanced professional and social competencies and skills, thereby enhancing the quality of social services and supporting the development of a more efficient and sustainable ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

DCD highlighted that the partnership reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening the social sector by investing in its people, supporting the professional development of those working across the sector, and working closely with specialised educational institutions. Together, these efforts will help build a stronger social sector that is better equipped to serve the community across Abu Dhabi.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies and surveys, and analysing social data comprehensively. It also engages institutions across sectors, as well as community members, to develop programmes and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of different segments of society.

Guided by its vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, the department works to design innovative solutions to address priority challenges and to enhance community awareness and participation. This, in turn, strengthens social cohesion and a sense of belonging, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable community development.