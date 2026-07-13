Abu Dhabi, on Monday, The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the launch of the first dedicated license plates for trial and commercial autonomous vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The initiative reflects the Emirate’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of smart mobility technologies and strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation in the mobility sector and the development of future transport solutions.

This initiative aims to regulate the operation of autonomous vehicles on the Emirate’s roads by introducing specialised license plates that clearly identify vehicles operating within testing and pilot programmes, as well as those delivering commercial services using autonomous driving technologies.

The newly introduced plates fall into two main categories. Plates designated for vehicles providing commercial autonomous services will feature the phrase “Auto Drive”, while plates assigned to vehicles operating within testing and pilot programmes will display the word “Test”. Both categories feature a unified blue design that allows autonomous vehicles to be easily recognised on the roads.

These plates enable the relevant authorities to easily identify autonomous vehicles of different types while operating on the roads, supporting enhanced field monitoring and contributing to improved road safety.

The plates are also linked to the licensing and operational requirements approved for autonomous vehicles, ensuring that operating companies comply with the technical and operational standards adopted in the Emirate. This will further enhance the efficiency of managing the sector as the deployment of smart vehicles gradually expands.

The launch of these plates coincides with the ongoing expansion of autonomous vehicle operations in Abu Dhabi, both through commercial services and through testing and pilot programmes carried out by specialised companies in this field.

This step is expected to support the continued development of the autonomous vehicle ecosystem in the Emirate by enabling the relevant entities to collect and analyse operational data, contributing to the development of policies and regulations that support this sector and strengthening the readiness of the regulatory framework as these technologies scale.

The initiative also reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to advancing future mobility systems by providing a comprehensive regulatory and operational environment that supports the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in line with the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

The Centre oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities, ensuring the integration of the mobility system in line with urban and population growth requirements. It also leverages the latest technologies, innovation solutions, and sustainability practices to meet future mobility needs, enhance service efficiency, improve quality of life, and redefine urban mobility standards by promoting sustainable transportation concepts.