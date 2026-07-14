Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Credit Bureau has integrated verified data from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and Nafis into its credit information products, strengthening income assessment and broadening the information available through the Individual Credit Report.

The digital integration between Etihad Credit Bureau, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and the Nafis programme aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for the flow of financial, credit, and government support data. The collaboration leverages data exchange and analytics aligned with national priorities by integrating financial and credit information with government support data, while adhering to the highest standards of data security and transparency.

Together, these enhancements provide lenders with a more comprehensive and accurate view of an individual's verified income. By incorporating pension income and eligible Nafis support alongside salary information, the updates may positively influence the assessment of an individual's Income Utilization Ratio (IUR), potentially improving access for eligible individuals to a broader range of financial products and credit facilities.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said:

“The inclusion of verified Pension income and Nafis financial support data within our credit information products marks an important enhancement to the way income is assessed. By recognizing pension income and applicable Nafis financial support alongside existing salary data, financial institutions can form a more complete view of an individual’s steady financial income and make better-informed credit decisions which will help UAE nationals to be better assessed by financial institutions to determine their eligibility to access and structure financial products and facilities based on a fuller understanding of their verified income.”

His Excellency Faras Abdul Kareem Al Ramahi, Director General of the UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said: “Our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau reflects our commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and leveraging data to support evidence-based decision-making. By enhancing our data integration and analytics capabilities, we can gain deeper insights into citizens’ needs and develop more proactive, impactful initiatives that contribute to their long-term financial well-being. This partnership aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision of fostering a sustainable and integrated Financial Sustainability ecosystem that empowers individuals and supports national development priorities.”

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council said: “Our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau reflects our shared commitment to supporting Emirati talent by enhancing the quality of financial and credit data. This contributes to greater financial transparency and enables a deeper assessment of the impact of Nafis support on the financial stability of beneficiaries. Incorporating Nafis support data into credit reports provides financial institutions with a clearer view of citizens’ financial positions, helping them make more accurate assessments of their ability to meet financial obligations. We look forward to the role this collaboration will play in strengthening our joint efforts to support our national talent.”

These integrations reflect Etihad Credit Bureau’s continued collaboration with government entities to enrich its credit information products, improve the quality and breadth of information available to financial institutions, and support a more robust and efficient financial ecosystem in the UAE.

About "Etihad Credit Bureau":

Etihad Credit Bureau" is a federal entity wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates. It has been established as per the Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 regarding credit information and its amendment by the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2020. Under this law and its amendments, the company shall be responsible for requesting and organizing the process of collection, preservation, analysis, classification, use and publication of credit information. After that, this information shall be produced into a variety of credit-related products within a fully digital process. For more information, please visit www.etihadbureau.ae or download the application, available on the App Store and Google Play.

For further information, please contact:

Naeema Al Zarooni

Associate Principal – Community Engagement

naeema.alzarooni@etihadbureau.ae