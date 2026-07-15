H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi says the Guinness World Records title reinforces the UAE's position as a global leader in blockchain, tokenisation and Web3 innovation

Dubai, UAE; H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has welcomed Blockmaze's Guinness World Records™ achievement, saying it will further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for blockchain, tokenisation, and Web3 innovation.

The Guinness World Records title for ‘The Most Financial Regulatory Licences at a Blockchain Ecosystem Launch’ was awarded to Blockmaze and received by Mr. Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder & CEO, Finvasia Group and Blockmaze, Mr. Sarvjeet Virk, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Finvasia Group and Mr. Puneet Mangla, Co-Founder and COO, Blockmaze during a ceremony attended by H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Guinness World Records™ officials, representatives from Finvasia Group and Blockmaze along with dignitaries, officials, investors, industry leaders and members of the media.

Mr. Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Blockmaze said, "This recognition reflects a milestone that has never before been achieved at a global scale. Through Blockmaze, we have unified more than 40 regulatory authorisations and registrations across our ecosystem, creating the trusted regulatory and financial infrastructure that seamlessly connects the regulatory foundations of Web2 finance with the innovation and efficiency of Web3.

"Simply tokenising an asset does not solve the challenge. The real breakthrough comes when that token represents a legally recognised, real-world asset, carries genuine ownership, and can move seamlessly across regulated markets with confidence. That requires more than blockchain technology—it requires regulators, financial institutions, payment infrastructure and compliance frameworks working together.

"Blockmaze was built on that principle. Every token should represent something real, with verifiable ownership, trusted governance and tangible value behind it. Only then can tokenised assets be trusted, transferred and used seamlessly across borders with the confidence required by institutions, businesses and investors. We believe this is the foundation on which the next generation of global capital markets will be built."

Blockmaze provides the infrastructure that enables tokenised assets to move beyond digital representation into real-world financial markets. By integrating licensing, compliance, custody, payments and market infrastructure, it enables institutions and financial platforms to issue, manage and distribute tokenised assets that can operate across regulated jurisdictions.

Mr.Puneet Mangla, Co-Founder and COO, Blockmaze added, “The Guinness World Records title is a testament to our shared vision and to our teams’ years of dedication, perseverance and commitment to building one of the world’s most trusted blockchain ecosystems.

“This achievement is more than a milestone for Blockmaze. It reflects the direction in which the industry is heading. The future of tokenised finance will be led by platforms that combine innovation with trust, institutional-grade infrastructure and global compliance. We believe this achievement will strengthen confidence in global tokenisation, encourage greater cross-border investment, and support the next phase of global digital financial markets.”

The Guinness World Records achievement aligns with the UAE tokenisation strategy, a government-backed blueprint to transition tangible assets such as real estate, gold, and private credit into digital assets on the blockchain.

Guinness World Records has been the global authority on record-breaking achievement since 1955. It has certified a number of world records in the UAE – a country of superlatives known for global achievements and world records.

Ms.Mbali Nkosi, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said, “This record recognises the largest number of approved financial licences held by a blockchain ecosystem at the time of its launch. Based on the evidence reviewed, Blockmaze has secured 11 financial regulatory licences across its ecosystem entities.”

“Following a review of available evidence and comparison against existing benchmarks, we found that this was the highest number of qualifying regulator-issued financial licences held by a blockchain ecosystem at launch. I can therefore confirm that a new Guinness World Records™ title has been achieved by Blockmaze, for the Most Financial Regulatory Licences at a Blockchain Ecosystem Launch. Congratulations,” added Nkosi.

Blockmaze is the world’s largest regulated ecosystem for tokenised assets, providing ready-to-launch solutions for issuers, institutions, brokers, exchanges, and financial platforms looking to participate in the next era of regulated digital finance.

Built with a regulated framework at its core, Blockmaze provides the infrastructure needed to bring traditional assets on-chain through licensing, compliance, and regulatory frameworks as global finance transitions towards regulated Web3 infrastructure. More than US$2 trillion worth of assets could move on-chain by 2030, according to McKinsey.

Tokenisation and Real-World Assets (RWAs) represent the next evolution of financial markets by bringing traditional assets onto blockchain infrastructure. The current crypto market is approximately US$3 trillion, while traditional global investable assets represent an estimated US$600+ trillion opportunity spanning stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, commodities, and other financial assets.

The UAE is well-positioned to become a global tokenisation and blockchain hub due to its advanced digital infrastructure and progressive regulatory environment, supported by regulated tokenisation service providers such as Blockmaze. To enable this US$600+ trillion opportunity, Blockmaze provides the complete infrastructure required to merge traditional assets under management with Web3 innovation, spanning payment solutions, cards, token issuance, on-chain compliance, custody, trading infrastructure and liquidity across a wide range of asset classes. This has the potential to expand access to investment opportunities for the UAE's 2.4 million registered public equity investors through fractional ownership of assets while attracting global capital into world-class assets.

Blockmaze is designed to bridge a widening gap between global assets and global access through compliant, regulated infrastructure. It brings a complete vertically integrated tokenisation stack covering issuance, custody, liquidity, and payments, enabling issuers and institutions to launch tokenised products without having to build the infrastructure themselves.

The platform offers ready-to-launch solutions for issuers, institutions, brokers, exchanges, and financial platforms, covering tokenised stocks, CFDs, gold, real estate, and white-label infrastructure. Integrated payment, compliance, custody, and regulatory frameworks are delivered through a single technology stack, providing institutional-grade governance without the institutional overhead.

The next era of tokenisation will not be defined by who creates tokens fastest; it will be defined by who creates assets that are trusted, legally recognised, and built to last.

About Blockmaze

Blockmaze, a Finvasia Group company, is a regulated tokenised asset infrastructure platform that bridges traditional finance with the digital asset economy. Recognised by Guinness World Records™ for ‘The Most Financial Regulatory Licences at a Blockchain Ecosystem Launch’, the platform combines regulatory compliance, governance and blockchain technology to help institutions launch and scale compliant tokenised asset solutions across multiple jurisdictions. Integrated infrastructure spanning tokenised stocks, real estate, gold, custody, payments and compliance enables trusted, cross-border participation in the next generation of global digital finance. For more information, visit www.blockmaze.org.

For more information, visit www.blockmaze.org

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