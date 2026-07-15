Abu Dhabi, UAE, The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that it has obtained ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems and ISO 31000 certification for Risk Management, in a new achievement that reflects its firm commitment to adopting global best practices in governance, institutional resilience, and risk management. The certifications enhance its ability to ensure the excellence and continuity of services, and to raise levels of operational readiness, in support of the business community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This achievement embodies the Abu Dhabi Chamber's commitment to develop an integrated operational system capable of responding to future changes and challenges with efficiency and flexibility, and to ensure the continuity of vital operations and services in accordance with the highest global standards. This supports its vision of empowering the private sector and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment in the Emirate.

The ISO 22301 certification is the leading international standard for business continuity management systems, as it reflects the ability of institutions to prepare for, respond to, and recover from potential challenges while maintaining the continuity of core operations and services. The ISO 31000 certification, meanwhile, represents the implementation of an integrated framework for risk management that enables the identification, assessment, monitoring, and treatment of risks in a systematic manner, supporting decision-making and enhancing long-term institutional sustainability.

On this occasion.H.E Ali Mohamad Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "The Abu Dhabi Chamber's attainment of the ISO 22301 certification for business continuity and the ISO 31000 certification for risk management represents an important milestone in our journey toward establishing a more prepared, resilient, and sustainable institutional model. It reflects our commitment to adopting global best practices that ensure the continuity of our services and enhance our ability to face challenges and changes with efficiency and effectiveness."

His Excellency added: "In a global economic environment characterised by rapid change, institutional resilience, effective risk management, and business continuity have become essential elements for building trust and supporting sustainable growth. This achievement reflects the Chamber's commitment to build an integrated system founded on governance, future readiness, and operational excellence, enabling us to continue empowering the business community, supporting the competitiveness of the private sector, and contributing to consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global economic destination for business and investment."

Obtaining these two certifications reflects the integrated approach adopted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in risk management and business continuity, which includes conducting business impact analyses, identifying vital functions and services, developing continuity and recovery strategies, implementing testing and simulation programs, in addition to instilling an institutional culture based on risk awareness, robustness, and proactivity.

These two certifications come within a set of international accreditations and standards obtained by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, reflecting its continuous commitment to institutional excellence, governance, and sustainable development. These accreditations include: ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management Systems, ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, in addition to ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management Systems, thereby affirming the Chamber's comprehensive approach to enhancing quality, sustainability, risk management, business continuity, and information security across its various operations and services.

These accreditations contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and institutional governance, and to raising levels of organisational readiness and adaptability, strengthening the confidence of members, investors, and partners in the reliability of the services provided by the Chamber and its ability to ensure their continuity under various circumstances.

This achievement also supports the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by establishing global best practices in risk management and business continuity, enhancing investor confidence, and supporting a more competitive, resilient, and sustainable business environment, in line with the Emirate's long-term economic development goals. This achievement reinforces the leading position of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in adopting the highest global standards, enabling it to continue its strategic role in empowering the business community, representing the private sector, and contributing to building a prosperous and resilient business ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth and consolidates Abu Dhabi's competitiveness on the global economic stage.

These certifications were granted by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, which is one of the most prominent independent bodies specialised in conformity assessment and accreditation worldwide. The company was founded in France in 1828 and works to support institutions in enhancing their operational performance and raising levels of compliance and reliability. Its verification and auditing services ensure that assets, products, infrastructure, and processes meet the highest global standards in quality, health, safety, environmental protection, and social responsibility.