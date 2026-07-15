Sharjah, The 2026 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions launched its digital raffle draws at Oasis Mall, attracting strong participation from residents and visitors with a series of promotional incentives and consumer rewards.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the annual retail campaign runs until 15 September 2026, as part of Sharjah’s extended summer season, further enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a leading summer shopping destination.

The digital raffle draws saw 10 shoppers win prizes, with six receiving gold bars and four others winning shopping vouchers and other valuable retail rewards. Winners were automatically entered into the electronic draw after spending AED 200 or more at participating malls and retail outlets, the minimum purchase required to qualify for entry through the Sharjah Summer Promotions smart application.

Strong Turnout and Vibrant Retail Activity

Since the launch of Sharjah Summer Promotions on 1 July, the Organising Committee has reported strong visitor turnout and consumer engagement at participating shopping malls and retail outlets.

This year’s campaign features exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a variety of products, including fashion, fragrances, accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishings, and other retail categories. The programme also encompasses special promotional offers from restaurants, cafés, and hotels at competitive rates.

Organisers attributed the strong turnout to an integrated marketing and media campaign designed to promote Sharjah’s tourism and retail offering across the UAE, the GCC, and key international markets.

Successful Partnership and Innovative Digital Solutions

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, stated that Sharjah Summer Promotions serves as a benchmark for effective strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors in the emirate.

He noted that this year’s campaign is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in partnership with more than 55 partners to deliver an exceptional retail and tourism experience that supports Sharjah’s sustainable economic diversification agenda.

Al Shamsi added that SCCI’s Communication and Business Sector is leveraging advanced digital solutions, including the Sharjah Summer Promotions smart application powered by augmented reality (AR) technology, to enhance the shopping experience and facilitate participation in the campaign’s digital prize draws. This combination of institutional partnership and digital innovation further strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global tourism and business destination.

Summer Destinations and Ongoing Family Entertainment

Through its strategic partnership with SCCI and more than 55 public and private sector partners, SCTDA is delivering an integrated summer programme tailored to diverse visitor segments and interests, further reinforcing Sharjah’s reputation as one of the region’s leading family-friendly destinations.

This year’s edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions features over 60 curated tourism packages and experiences as part of Sharjah’s summer season, which for the first time extends for more than 100 consecutive days. These offerings go beyond conventional retail discounts, encompassing accommodation offers, hospitality experiences, family-focused packages, entertainment experiences, exclusive dining promotions, and a range of value-added benefits that enrich the overall visitor experience throughout the summer season.

The campaign is further enhanced by an extensive portfolio of family-focused events and experiences, including live performances, workshops, summer camps, interactive activities for children, entertainment events, festivals, prize giveaways, and promotional draws held across various locations in the emirate of Sharjah.

Beyond its retail and entertainment offerings, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 promotes Sharjah’s leading tourist and cultural attractions. These include Al Noor Island, Pearls Kingdom Waterpark, Mleiha National Park, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Heart of Sharjah, in addition to the emirate’s museums, beaches, and diverse natural landmarks and leisure destinations. The campaign also showcases the eastern coast destinations of Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn, renowned for their milder summer weather and distinctive marine and eco-tourism experiences.

The programme is further complemented by extensive shopping opportunities across thousands of participating outlets in shopping malls and retail stores, offering exclusive discounts on leading local and international brands. The campaign also features special offers at hotels, restaurants, cafés, and entertainment venues across the emirate.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority continues to enhance the visitor experience through the campaign’s digital platforms, providing seamless access to promotional offers, trip-planning tools, digital prize draws, and interactive activities.

The initiative brings together tourism, hospitality, shopping, and entertainment within a single integrated experience, encouraging visitors to extend their stay and explore the emirate’s diverse attractions, thereby reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading summer destination offering authentic, high-value experiences to residents and international visitors alike.

Summer Season Packed with Prizes

Aisha Saleh, Head of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, said the strong public turnout witnessed during the first grand raffle draw at Oasis Mall signals a promising start to a summer campaign filled with entertainment and rewards, thereby reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading family-friendly destination.

She indicated that the Sharjah Chamber remains committed to supporting the local business community by facilitating retailers’ participation in promotional initiatives, generating increased retail activity and expanding consumer reach.

Saleh added that the upcoming prize draws at Sahara Centre, Sharjah Central Mall, Rahmania Mall, and 06 Mall will continue to reward shoppers with gold bars and shopping vouchers, sustaining customer engagement throughout the campaign.

A Grand Finale Surprise

The major digital prize draws of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 will continue across five leading shopping destinations in the emirate. The next draws will take place at Sahara Centre on 1 August, Sharjah Central Mall on 15 August, and Rahmania Mall on 29 August. The campaign will then conclude with the grand finale at 06 Mall on 15 September.

A total of 30 gold bars will be awarded to 30 winners over the course of the five draws, in addition to AED 100,000 worth of shopping vouchers provided by the participating shopping centres.

This year’s edition will conclude with a flagship grand prize, offering one fortunate shopper the opportunity to win a luxury car presented by “Kandi Cars”, the official sponsor of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, during the final grand draw. The campaign’s prize pool reflects the organisers’ commitment to enhancing customer engagement, supporting the retail sector, and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a premier shopping destination.

The 2026 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions will continue until 15 September, offering more than 60 curated tourism packages and experiences, in addition to over 700 valuable prizes, delivered in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

This year’s campaign combines retail incentives with family-oriented entertainment experiences centred around “Shamsa”, the campaign’s official mascot. The programme spans Sharjah City, the Central Region, and the East Coast cities, delivering an integrated summer experience across the emirate while supporting retail activity, tourism, and visitor engagement in all key destinations.

Shoppers can enter the prize draws through the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application. The complete portfolio of exclusive promotions and tourism packages can be accessed via the campaign’s official website: www.shjsummer.ae.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.co