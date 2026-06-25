DUBAI, UAE – AXON successfully concluded its exclusive Investor Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together a distinguished group of investors, decision-makers, and leaders from the fintech and investment sectors across the Kingdom and the wider region to discuss the future of financial infrastructure connecting traditional finance with the digital economy.

The event was attended by representatives from some of Saudi Arabia's leading investment firms and financial institutions, including organizations connected to the Kingdom's national investment ecosystem and prominent venture capital funds such as the Ministry of Investment, Raed Ventures, Sadu Capital, and Takamol Ventures, alongside representatives from other investment firms, funds, and financial technology companies. More than 50 influential figures from Saudi Arabia's investment, entrepreneurship, and fintech communities participated in the summit.

Held under the theme "Connecting Traditional Finance with the Digital Economy: The Future of Financial Infrastructure in the GCC," the summit showcased AXON's vision of building a unified financial orchestration layer that seamlessly connects banks, payment networks, stablecoins, and digital asset infrastructure within a fully integrated ecosystem designed to meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

During the event, the AXON team presented an overview of the company's flagship products, including AXON Transfer and AXON Pay, which are designed to simplify and accelerate cross-border payments and settlements. The platform aims to reduce settlement times for international transfers and payments from several days to as little as one hour. The company also presented its product roadmap and expansion plans across Saudi Arabia as well as regional and global markets.

The summit concluded with the signing of a strategic investment agreement between AXON and Maarej Real Estate, under which Maarej committed an investment of approximately SAR 4 million (approximately USD 1 million) in the company. The investment reflects growing confidence in AXON's vision and its role in developing the next generation of financial infrastructure across the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Malek Alzubi, Co-Founder and CEO of AXON, said:

"We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in the way value moves across the global economy. Our mission at AXON is to build the infrastructure that enables institutions to move seamlessly between traditional and digital financial systems within a comprehensive regulatory framework. Maarej's investment marks an important milestone in our journey and reinforces the market's confidence in the growth opportunities we are creating."

For his part, Tamim Al-Juhani, Chairman of Maarej Real Estate, said that the investment reflects the company's strong belief in AXON's significant potential and its ability to play a pivotal role in supporting the region's financial transformation. He added that the investment aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub for financial innovation. The agreement also marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the two companies to support AXON's growth and expand its presence in the Saudi market.

AXON continues to advance its regulatory approvals while expanding strategic partnerships with leading global financial and technology institutions. The company's long-term vision is to establish a unified financial layer connecting traditional banking systems with modern digital infrastructure, helping accelerate cross-border trade and payments across the region and beyond.

About AXON

AXON is a financial technology company developing institutional-grade financial infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and the digital economy. The company provides specialized solutions for coordinating cross-border payments and financial settlements, with a strong focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and operational efficiency for financial institutions and global enterprises.

Media Contact:

Email: malek@axon.inc

