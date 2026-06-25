The museum is committed to shaping what comes next and redefining humanity's future

HE Mohammad Al Gergawi:

The UAE has established a global framework for turning foresight into tangible action, while the Museum of the Future has become a platform for designing the future and not simply imagining it.

The ideas that define humanity's future knows no borders. In its next chapter, the Museum will unveil new experiences inspired by the breakthroughs and transformations reshaping our world.

Members of the public are invited to submit ideas through the Museum of the Future’s official social media channels.

Selected proposals will help inform the Museum’s next generation of experiences, exhibitions, and innovations.

Dubai, UAE – The Museum of the Future has launched a global open call inviting people in the UAE and around the world to contribute ideas and creative concepts that will help shape its next generation of immersive experiences and future-focused content.

The initiative aligns with the Museum’s evolution journey as it approaches the fifth anniversary of its opening. It reflects the Museum’s ongoing commitment to continuously renewing its experiences while anticipating the scientific, technological, and societal transformations that will shape humanity in the decades ahead.

The initiative reinforces the Museum of the Future’s role as a global platform that brings together scientists, innovators, researchers, technologists, and changemakers from around the world to explore bold ideas, develop solutions to humanity’s most pressing challenges, and create immersive experiences that examine the future of critical sectors and emerging technologies.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, said: “The Museum of the Future represents a unique UAE model that transforms foresight into an institutional practice where knowledge, innovation, technology, and human imagination come together to shape what comes next.”

He added: “Unlike traditional museums that document the past, the Museum of the Future explores what tomorrow could become and the opportunities science, technology, and innovation create for building a better future. The museum is committed to presenting content that is ever evolving and focused on the future, which is not something we wait for, but something we create through knowledge, imagination, and action.”

His Excellency continued: “The UAE has established a global model for transforming foresight into tangible strategies, projects, initiatives, and achievements. Today, we want to expand participation in designing the future because the ideas capable of changing people's lives may come from anyone, anywhere in the world.”

He explained that the Museum’s next phase will introduce a new generation of deeper, more immersive, and highly interactive experiences exploring the major scientific and technological shifts expected to reshape economies, societies, and everyday life over the coming decades.

Al Gergawi added: “Engaging the community in designing future experiences reflects the UAE’s belief in partnership, openness, and empowerment. We believe the best futures are built when ideas from different cultures, disciplines, and experiences come together to create solutions that benefit humanity.”

Members of the public in the UAE and around the world are invited to submit their ideas through the Museum of the Future’s official social media channels. Submissions will be considered as part of the Museum’s ongoing plans to refresh its experiences, exhibitions, and innovations, with further details to be announced in due course.

Since opening its doors in February 2022, the Museum of the Future has reinforced Dubai’s position as a global destination for future thinking and innovation, bringing together scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology pioneers from around the world while providing a platform to explore the opportunities created by rapid scientific and technological advancement for people and societies.