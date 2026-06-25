Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hyatt hotels in Dubai, deepening the collaboration between Dubai SME and one of the emirate's most prominent hospitality operators.

This strategic collaboration underscores a shared commitment to supporting the growth and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Dubai, in line with the city’s vision of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic diversification, advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

Under the agreement, Dubai SME will collaborate closely with the Hyatt hotels in Dubai to create targeted opportunities for SME members across procurement, innovation and business development. Qualified Dubai SME members will have the opportunity to become approved suppliers across the Hyatt-branded properties in the emirate, enabling them to contribute to hotel operations, while enhancing their market readiness and long-term competitiveness.

The partnership extends well beyond supplier integration. The Hyatt hotels in Dubai will provide access to available retail and activation spaces within participating properties, offer preferential commercial terms, including discounted accommodation rates for SME members, and support participation in community-driven events and brand exposure initiatives. In addition, Dubai SME and the Hyatt hotels in Dubai will work together to host networking and business engagement platforms, creating beneficial synergies between entrepreneurs and the hospitality industry, one of Dubai's most strategically important economic sectors.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, and aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai has consistently created the conditions for entrepreneurs to grow, compete, and contribute to the emirate’s long-term economic success. The resilience and ambition of our SME community have been central to the city’s continued momentum, and our responsibility is to open new pathways that connect them with high-impact sectors. Our collaboration with the Hyatt hotels in Dubai reflects this commitment by enabling SMEs to access opportunities across hospitality, a sector that sits at the very core of Dubai's global identity and its growth ambitions. By increasing SME participation in strategic sectors, this initiative supports wider economic diversification and positions Emirati entrepreneurs not only as suppliers, but as active partners in shaping the future of tourism and hospitality in the emirate.”

Fathi Khogaly, Area Vice President, Hyatt hotels, Dubai, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai SME in supporting the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthening connections between local suppliers and the hospitality sector. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving innovation and opening meaningful pathways for SMEs to become part of Hyatt’s operating ecosystem, creating opportunities to enhance their readiness, visibility, and long-term success across the industry.”

By extending SME enablement into the hospitality sector, this partnership will accelerate momentum and reinforce Dubai's diversified approach to private sector growth. It is further evidence of how government and private sector collaboration can accelerate the integration of Emirati businesses into the sectors that define the city's global reputation. By connecting entrepreneurs directly with the hospitality industry, DET is ensuring that economic growth remains inclusive, innovation-led, and rooted in the ambitions of Dubai's business community.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle, and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing, and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators, and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information, and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

About the Hyatt hotels in Dubai:

The Hyatt hotels in Dubai span across six Hyatt brands. Hyatt Regency Dubai was the first Hyatt branded hotel to open in Dubai in 1980 with 414 rooms, and Hyatt’s room portfolio has grown to include more than 2,900 rooms across the city as of May 2026. The current portfolio includes Park Hyatt Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai and four Hyatt Place branded hotels across the city, such as Hyatt Place Wasl District and Hyatt Place Dubai Jumeirah.