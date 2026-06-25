Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched “Procurement Connect”, a new initiative designed to help businesses prepare for future procurement and supply opportunities with leading organisations and entities across the emirate, enabling them to better position themselves for growth and enhance their competitiveness.

The initiative was launched during a dedicated forum organised by the Chamber, which brought together leading organisations from across Abu Dhabi, alongside representatives from the private sector and the media. The event reflects the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening engagement across the business ecosystem and providing a practical platform that helps companies identify future opportunities and prepare to capitalise on them.

The forum featured participation from Etihad Airways, e& UAE, and ADNOC Group, with participating entities outlining their future procurement priorities and requirements, while highlighting potential opportunities for businesses to collaborate and participate in upcoming projects and initiatives.

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, emphasised that enhancing the readiness of businesses to seize future opportunities remains a key pillar of the Chamber’s efforts to support private sector growth. He noted that providing companies with early access to market insights and information on the requirements of major organisations helps strengthen their competitiveness and expand their growth potential.

His Excellency said: “Procurement Connect reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to building stronger bridges between businesses and the emirate’s leading organisations, enabling the private sector to gain deeper insights into future opportunities and market requirements, while helping companies better prepare for and benefit from them.”

The initiative aims to enhance business readiness—particularly among SMEs—by providing greater visibility into the needs and requirements of major organisations, while enabling companies to better understand future priorities and procurement plans. This, in turn, supports more effective planning, strengthens competitiveness, and improves preparedness to pursue upcoming opportunities.

The event also provided a platform for direct dialogue and knowledge exchange between participating entities and members of the business community, allowing companies to gain valuable insights into future procurement requirements, explore potential areas of collaboration, and identify opportunities to participate in forthcoming projects across key sectors of the economy.

Procurement Connect reflects Abu Dhabi Chamber’s ongoing commitment to developing impactful initiatives that create added value for its members by providing access to knowledge, networks, and opportunities that support business growth and expansion. The initiative further aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a more competitive and sustainable economy driven by innovation, partnership, and private sector empowerment.