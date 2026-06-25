Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has launched its annual awareness campaign, Safety in Heat, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen health, safety and environmental performance across the energy sector, while supporting a culture of prevention and preparedness.

Running over the next three months, the campaign targets personnel operating across energy sector facilities and project sites in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region. As part of the initiative, the department will conduct a programme of site visits to assess the implementation of heat stress prevention measures, raising awareness and reinforcing safe working practices during the summer season.

To support implementation, the department has distributed awareness materials including guidance manuals, leaflets and posters to sector entities. The department's Health, Safety, and Environment team has also delivered a dedicated awareness workshop for sector stakeholders covering the risks associated with heat stress, preventative measures, and best practices for avoiding heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and other heat-related illnesses. Approximately 70 awareness workshops are expected to be jointly delivered by the Department and sector entities across the emirate.

The Safety in Heat campaign promotes a range of practical safety measures, including maintaining adequate hydration, limiting direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, recognising the early signs of heat stress, ensuring the safe use of cooling systems and electrical equipment, and following approved workplace safety procedures.

His Excellency Engineer Ahmed Al Sheebani, Executive Director of the Petroleum Products Regulatory Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “The ‘Safety in Heat’ campaign reflects the Department's commitment to strengthening the health, safety and environment framework and embedding the highest standards of prevention across the energy sector, contributing to the protection of the workforce and ensuring the continuity of operations with efficiency and reliability. As temperatures rise during the summer months, raising awareness of heat stress-related risks and reinforcing a proactive approach based on prevention, commitment and compliance with safe practices becomes essential to supporting safe and healthy working environments across facilities and project sites throughout the emirate.”

His Excellency added: “This campaign aligns with the Department of Energy’s efforts to enhance sector readiness and strengthen compliance with health and safety requirements by enabling licensed entities and contractors to implement best-practice preventive measures to protect workers during the summer period. Beyond supporting workforce protection, the initiative contributes to the emirate’s broader objectives of enhancing quality of life, safeguarding human capital, and improving the efficiency and sustainability of operations across the energy sector. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in the adoption of the highest standards of safety and institutional excellence.”

Engineer Abdulrahman Al Alawi, Director of the Health, Safety and Environment Department at the Department of Energy, said: “The ‘Safety in Heat’ campaign supports the ability of entities operating in the energy sector to effectively manage seasonal conditions that may affect work environments during the summer months by raising awareness of heat-related risks and providing practical guidance that supports the timely implementation of appropriate preventive measures. The campaign also provides an opportunity to unify efforts and exchange expertise among the various entities operating across the sector, enhancing the effective implementation of preventive practices and reinforcing an approach based on preparedness, proactive planning and risk management. Together, these initiatives support business continuity and help maintain performance levels across operational sites.”

Throughout the campaign, the department will share awareness content, educational materials and practical safety guidance through workshops, site engagements and community outreach channels, promoting safe behaviours and helping reduce heat-related risks across the workforce and the wider community.

The Safety in Heat campaign reflects Abu Dhabi's broader commitment to protecting the workforce, enhancing quality of life and supporting a safe, resilient and sustainable energy sector.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

To learn more, please visit our official website at doe.gov.ae or follow our social media channels for the most recent news and updates.

Twitter: @abudhabidoe

Instagram: @abudhabidoe

LinkedIn: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

YouTube: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

For queries, please reach out by email to: Media@doe.gov.ae or comms@doe.gov.ae