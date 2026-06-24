Dubai: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the International Sports & Entertainment Zone (ISEZA), a dedicated sports and entertainment business cluster under the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating new opportunities for persons with disabilities and promoting sustainable social impact through sport, innovation and education.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to foster greater accessibility and inclusion while supporting the development of initiatives that empower persons with disabilities across Asia and beyond.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will collaborate across a range of strategic areas, including accessibility and inclusion programmes, sports development and promotion, education and capacity building, innovation and technology initiatives, conferences and events, workshops and forums, research, and knowledge-sharing, as well as community engagement and awareness campaigns.

The partnership, formalised through the signing of an MoU by APC Chief Executive Officer Tarek Souei and ISEZA’s Damir Valeev, Chief Executive Officer, will also explore the use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance accessibility, drive innovation and create meaningful opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed welcomed the agreement, highlighting the important role of partnerships in creating a more inclusive future.

“Sport has the power to transform lives, but true inclusion requires collaboration beyond the field of play. This partnership with ISEZA represents an important opportunity to bring together expertise from sport, business, technology and education to create lasting impact for persons with disabilities across the region.

“As the Paralympic Movement continues to grow in Asia, we remain committed to working with like-minded organisations that share our vision of building a more accessible, inclusive and empowered society,” Rashed said.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation and encourages both organisations to share expertise, coordinate initiatives and work together on projects that align with their common objectives.

ISEZA CEO Valeev added: “ISEZA is proud to partner with the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and support its ongoing efforts to advance para sport across the region.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating greater opportunities, strengthening the sports ecosystem, and promoting inclusion through sport.”

The MoU will remain effective for three years, with the option to renew by mutual agreement.