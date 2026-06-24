Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD has signed four service-level agreements with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).The agreements form part of FCA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen integration across entities and streamline service pathways within a connected social ecosystem that supports family wellbeing, social cohesion and community stability across the Emirate.

The agreements were signed by H.E. Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, H.E. Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of ADEK, H.E. Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, alongside alongside H.E. Yousif Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector at ADJD, on behalf of H.E Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

These agreements reinforce FCA’s role as a trusted and unified partner of comprehensive family care services, enabling more coordinated referral and case-management mechanisms, particularly for priority cases. The partnerships are designed to enhance the speed of response and the quality of social, psychological, and rehabilitation interventions within an integrated framework centred on prevention and early intervention.

The collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi will strengthen integration between the social and healthcare sectors, particularly in protection-related cases, mental health, and high-risk cases. It also advances awareness, prevention, and early intervention programmes, enabling more comprehensive and sustainable services for beneficiaries and their families.

As part of the agreement with the Department of Education and Knowledge, a unified approach will be established to enhance student wellbeing and protection within educational environments through joint mechanisms that address social and psychological needs. The agreement also supports early prevention efforts and coordination with educational institutions to meet the needs of students, while promoting family stability and continuity in education.

In parallel, the Authority’s agreement with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters focuses on developing joint response mechanisms for priority cases, including domestic violence, child protection, emergencies, and high-risk cases, while strengthening cooperation in protection, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation services.

FCA’s partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department focuses on enhancing coordination between social and judicial services across areas such as child and family protection, visitation arrangements, alternative care, rehabilitation and social reintegration. Further supporting family stability while safeguarding the rights of children and beneficiaries.

Collectively, these partnerships reaffirm the Family Care Authority’s commitment to delivering integrated, high-quality care and support services. Through enhanced coordination with key partners, the Authority aims to address the evolving challenges faced by families and individuals, support their safety, stability, wellbeing and strengthen cohesive and stable families in support of Abu Dhabi’s vision for a harmonious, collaborative, and sustainable society.

About the Family Care Authority (FCA)

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi’s social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority’s mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.

For more information, please visit:

www.adfca.gov.ae

You can also follow the Authority on: Instagram | X | Facebook | LinkedIn.