Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the region’s leading providers of comprehensive and multi-line insurance solutions for both individuals and businesses, to offer a tailored insurance programme that meets the needs of the Ministry’s employees and their family members.

The programme provides a range of exclusive benefits designed to enhance peace of mind and financial security. This partnership reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the welfare and benefits ecosystem offered to its employees, in line with the objectives of the "Year of the Family", which highlights the importance of sustaining social stability and reinforcing the role of families as a national priority, recognising them as the cornerstone of society and a key pillar of its cohesion and resilience

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Sultan Abdullah Al Yamahi, Director of the Employee Happiness Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and Jugal Madaan, acting CEO of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Under this collaboration, a comprehensive insurance programme will be rolled out in phases, beginning with tailored motor insurance solutions and gradually expanding to include a broader range of personal insurance products. The programme will provide MoFA employees and their families with comprehensive coverage, preferential benefits, and seamless, integrated customer experience aligned with the highest service standards upheld by ADNIC.

Dr. Sultan Abdullah Al Yamahi stated that the signing of the MoU with ADNIC aligns with the declaration by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may God protect him”, designating 2026 as the "Year of the Family." He noted that this initiative reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to strengthening family stability, recognising the family as the fundamental building block of more cohesive and interconnected societies, and as the cornerstone for sustaining the nation’s achievements and prosperity across generations.

He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to developing qualitative initiatives that enhance the quality of life of its employees and their family members by providing integrated and flexible benefits and services that cater to their evolving needs and aspirations. He added that these efforts also contribute to fostering a positive and motivating work environment, while reinforcing an effective model of constructive partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

Mr. Jugal Madaan, acting CEO of ADNIC, said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the introduction of this dedicated scheme. At ADNIC, our ambition is to set the benchmark for how insurance serves the UAE’s public sector, and this collaboration is an important step in that journey. We remain committed to delivering protection that is meaningful, accessible, and built around the needs of government employees and their families.”

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to corporates and individuals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC’s extensive network of branches and sales and service centres offers a wide range of products and services, including reinsurance solutions designed to meet the diverse and complex needs of clients. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd, and is the majority owner of Mutakamela Insurance Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADNIC holds strong international financial strength ratings, including an A rating from Standard & Poor’s and an A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best, both with a stable outlook.

For more information, please contact: media@adnic.ae