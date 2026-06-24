Hamad Al Dhaheri: The IncluCoin transforms the values of inclusion into sustainable social impact.

The IncluCoin transforms the values of inclusion into sustainable social impact. Abdulla Al Ameri: The initiative directs community contributions towards projects that have a direct impact on the lives of People of Determination and their families.

The initiative directs community contributions towards projects that have a direct impact on the lives of People of Determination and their families. Abdullah Al Kamali: The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s collaborative approach, built on the integration of efforts among government entities, the private sector, the third sector, and the community.

The initiative combines national symbolism with community funding to support inclusive projects in areas such as autism care, inclusion, and community living.

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled of a commemorative coin titled “IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact”, during the awards ceremony honouring winners of the inaugural cycle of the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion - Damj.

The limited-edition commemorative coin, “IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact” represents an innovative initiative that combines social symbolism with sustainable developmental impact. It aims to support and fund inclusive projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination, particularly in the areas of autism care, inclusion, and community living for adults with disabilities.

The commemorative coin also reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing inclusion and empowerment, promoting the values of appreciation and belonging, and highlighting People of Determination as active partners and an integral part of the nation's social fabric and sustainable development journey.

Featuring expressive designs inspired by People of Determination, the commemorative coin serves as a symbol of national recognition, a catalyst for community participation, and a mechanism for supporting priority projects in autism care and community living for People of Determination.

Individuals and entities can obtain the IncluCoin in recognition of their community contributions through a dedicated platform launched by Ma'an. The coin was introduced for the first time during the Damj Award ceremony, reflecting the community's collective contribution to supporting and funding inclusive initiatives and projects that broaden opportunities for People of Determination and strengthen their active engagement within the community.

Innovative Tools for Social Impact

On this occasion, His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said: "The IncluCoin commemorative coin embodies Abu Dhabi's vision of developing innovative tools for social impact that bring together community value, national recognition, and a practical commitment to empowering People of Determination. It builds on the approach established by our wise leadership, which places the empowerment of People of Determination and the enhancement of their quality of life among the emirate's key development priorities.

H.E. Hamad Al Dhaheri added: "Since its establishment, DCD has worked to make inclusion a sustainable institutional and societal practice, one that begins with recognising the rights and capabilities of People of Determination and creating environments that enable them to participate confidently and independently across all aspects of life."

Al Dhaheri added that the launch of the IncluCoin represents a qualitative step in strengthening community participation to enhance the quality of life of People of Determination and their families, through an initiative that reflects Abu Dhabi’s ability to translate human values into practical, scalable, and sustainable models.

He affirmed that the coin embodies innovation in designing community initiatives that respond to the needs of individuals and families, while contributing to building a more cohesive community and improving quality of life for all.

The IncluCoin transforms the values of inclusion into impact

H.E. Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of Ma’an, said: "The IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact represents a new model for encouraging community contributions and directing them towards priority projects that improve the lives of People of Determination and their families. Through this initiative, we are creating a clear pathway for individuals and organisations to contribute to supporting autism care programmes and enhancing community living for adults with disabilities, ensuring that contributions are channelled into areas that deliver direct and measurable impact."

He added: "This initiative reinforces the role of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in building an effective ecosystem that connects the community’s desire to give with the needs of the social sector, transforming contributions into sustainable solutions that enhance quality of life. While the coin carries important symbolic value, it also serves as a practical tool for expanding participation in funding inclusive initiatives and strengthening the long-term sustainability of their impact."

In this regard, H.E. Abdulla Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said:

“The IncluCoin initiative represents a qualitative step that embodies the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in fostering an inclusive and enabling society for all. It serves as a practical translation of the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, which aims to enhance quality of life, expand opportunities for community participation, and empower people of determination to play active roles as partners in the journey of sustainable development”.

His Excellency added: “This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach of unifying efforts and integrating roles among various government entities, the private sector, the third sector, and the broader community. This contributes to transforming the values of inclusion from concepts and principles into programs and projects with tangible and sustainable impact on the lives of people of determination and their families. It also represents an innovative model for directing community support toward development priorities that enhance independence and community living, and provide more inclusive, accessible, and empowering environments”.

Al Kamali emphasized that the Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to work, in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership and the directions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to develop specialized initiatives and services that enhance the capabilities of people of determination and open broader horizons for their participation, productivity, and integration across various aspects of life. He noted that the Damj Currency for Sustainable Impact initiative represents an important addition to efforts aimed at strengthening social sustainability and promoting a culture of shared societal responsibility toward this important segment of society.

About the Department of Community Development (DCD)

The Department of Community Development (DCD) was established in 2018 as the regulator of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As such, the Department’s mandate is to advance community development by fostering an environment of empowered individuals and cohesive families.The DCD plays a pivotal role in formulating policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency and impact of social services. It adopts a scientific, evidence-based approach grounded in research, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. Through collaboration with partnered institutions across multiple public and private sectors, it maintains an active engagement with community members, ensuring that its programmes and initiatives are responsive to the real needs of all segments of society.