Dubai, UAE – Digital Dubai, in collaboration with Lootah BC Gas, has launched the first gas consumption billing service through the DubaiNow app, marking a new step in enhancing digital service integration and expanding the unified services ecosystem that enables users to manage their daily needs with greater ease and convenience.

The service allows Lootah BC Gas customers to view and pay their gas bills directly through the app, providing a more seamless and efficient digital experience within an integrated digital lifestyle supported by a trusted and interconnected digital infrastructure. To benefit from the service, customers must have an active account on DubaiNow.

H.E. Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, welcomed the launch, saying: "The introduction of Lootah BC Gas services on the DubaiNow platform marks another step forward in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to build a unified and interconnected digital ecosystem that brings services closer to people and aligns more closely with their daily lives. At Digital Dubai, we value the collaboration and leadership demonstrated by Lootah BC Gas in joining DubaiNow as the first company in the gas sector to adopt this integrated digital model, reflecting its commitment to smart solutions that enhance customer experiences and make access to services more seamless. This collaboration highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing digital transformation and building on a trusted, interconnected digital infrastructure that simplifies life for people and businesses alike, enhances quality of life, and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s vision for an integrated digital lifestyle."

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy played a pivotal and influential role in coordinating with the emirate’s gas companies. H.E. Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), stated: "The launch of the gas bill payment service via DubaiNow is part of ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation within Dubai’s energy sector and provide integrated smart services that enhance customer experience, ensuring efficient and seamless access to services. This achievement underscores the importance of collaboration between government entities and the private sector in supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global leader in delivering innovative digital services that improve quality of life and foster business sustainability."

For his part, Eng. Yahya Bin Saeed Al Lootah, Chairman of S.S. Lootah Group, said: "Our integration with the DubaiNow platform marks the culmination of ongoing efforts to adopt the latest approaches to making life easier for our customers. This step reflects our continued commitment to enhancing the customer experience and embracing smart solutions that enable seamless, fast, and convenient access to our services.

We are proud to be the first company in the gas industry joining DubaiNow. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing services that better meet customer needs and align with the lifestyle in Dubai. We believe that public-private partnerships unlock the true value of digital transformation, turning technology into simpler experiences, clearer services, and tangible impacts on the lives of people and businesses.”

This collaboration between the public and private sectors reflects Dubai’s commitment to continuously expanding interconnected digital services that embody the principle of inclusivity and support the digital lifestyle that distinguishes the emirate, ultimately contributing to an enhanced quality of life for residents and businesses alike.

DubaiNow is one of Dubai’s leading unified digital initiatives, providing an integrated digital experience through a single application that gives users access to a wide range of government and private sector services. The platform reflects Dubai’s vision of enabling a more seamless, connected, and convenient digital lifestyle and forms part of Digital Dubai’s broader efforts to strengthen integration across entities, simplify life for people and businesses, and support the foundations of the digital economy.