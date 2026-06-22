In honor of the “Year of the Family”, the initiative aims to support parents in guiding their children toward achieving digital balance within a harmonious and safe environment.

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Community Development Authority, Dubai Digital Authority, and Sage Clinics.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, in partnership with Sage Clinics, launched the “A Child’s Right to a Balanced Digital Life” initiative as part of the “Family track” program Launched by Dubai Digital Authority. The initiative is a comprehensive national preventive framework focused on the wellbeing of children and families, while ensuring children’s safety and their right to grow up with dignity in the digital age.

The initiative, which is the result of a strategic partnership between the Community Development Authority (CDA), Digital Dubai, and Sage Clinics, was launched in conjunction with the “Year of the Family.” It aims to support and empower parents in guiding their children towards the safe and balanced use of technology, contributing to digital well-being and enhancing the welfare of children and families within a safe and cohesive digital environment across the UAE.

The initiative comes in response to the growing challenges posed by the digital environment for children and families, amid an increasing need to promote awareness of healthy digital practices. It also aligns with the CDA’s efforts to protect children, support families, and empower them to adapt to rapid social and technological changes by fostering healthy digital habits and enhancing children’s psychological and social well-being. Ultimately, it contributes to strengthening family cohesion as the cornerstone of raising future generations and building a more aware and sustainable society.

Reem Al Al Awabed, Director of Community Programmes Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai said: “We believe that protecting children in the digital environment is a shared responsibility. The ‘A Child’s Right to a Balanced Digital Life’ initiative reflects our commitment to promoting children’s rights by supporting families, teachers, and youth with the awareness and tools needed to create safer and healthier digital experiences.”

Dr. Mahmoud Al Ali, Managing Partner at Sage Clinics, said: “Digital balance does not mean rejecting technology, but rather helping children and families use it in ways that support their wellbeing and growth, while promoting healthy relationships. The ‘A Child’s Right to a Balanced Digital Life’ initiative is a key platform to transform awareness into tangible reality.”

The initiative includes a series of awareness workshops and campaigns targeting parents and educational institutions, in addition to engaging youth ambassadors, known as “Child Rights Friends,” to help raise awareness and promote positive digital practices among children. During its first year, the initiative is expected to reach more than 5,000 children, train over 480 teachers, engage more than 1,000 parents, and qualify over 300 youth ambassadors to support the promotion of digital balance across the community.

The initiative is launched under Digital Dubai’s “Digital Wellbeing Programme,” which aims to enhance digital quality of life and promote the responsible use of technology across society. It reflects Dubai’s commitment to building a balanced digital ecosystem that supports its digital transformation ambitions while safeguarding the well-being of children and families and strengthening their digital safety. Through this initiative, Dubai seeks to nurture a generation that is more aware, resilient, and capable of leveraging technology in a safe, positive, and sustainable manner.

END -

For more information about Sage Clinics and its mental health care services, please visit www.sageclinics.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Houri Elmayan | houri@prwonderland.com | +971559576718.

About Sage Clinics:

Sage Clinics is a leading mental health provider in Dubai, dedicated to delivering comprehensive mental health and wellness solutions since its establishment in Downtown Dubai in 2022. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Sage Clinics offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals seeking mental health support managed by a team of prestigious and internationally recognized psychiatrists, psychologists, and specialists. These experts bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to provide the highest quality mental healthcare services in the UAE. As a trusted partner in mental health, Sage Clinics continues to lead the way in delivering innovative and effective solutions to improve the lives of individuals and communities in Dubai and beyond.