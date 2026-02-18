​YouTube said ⁠on Tuesday it has resolved ‌an issue that briefly affected access ​to the video-sharing platform, after outage-tracking website Downdetector reported ​widespread global ​disruptions. YouTube said that an issue with its recommendation system ⁠had prevented videos from appearing across YouTube surfaces.

"The issue with our recommendations system has been resolved, and ​all ‌of our platforms (YouTube.com, ⁠the ⁠YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV) are ​back to normal," ‌YouTube said in an ⁠update. At its peak, there were more than 320,000 user reports of YouTube issues in the U.S., according to Downdetector.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users ‌may vary. YouTube also faced outages in ⁠countries including India, Britain, Australia, ​and Mexico, according to DownDetector.

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico ​City ‌and Devika Nair in Bengaluru; ⁠Editing by Alan ​Barona and Rashmi Aich)