WASHINGTON-- Meta users reported widespread technical issues with the company's social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Threads on Wednesday.

User-reported issues for Facebook alone topped 90,000, and outage reports for Instagram had exceeded 60,000, while about 11,000 were reported on Messenger and WhatsApp.

In a post on X platform, Instagram acknowledged a technical issue impacting some people's ability to access the platform. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience," the post stated.

Meta, the parent company of the apps, shared a similar post on X, acknowledging the issue was impacting "some users' ability to access our apps." In March, Facebook and Instagram users found themselves locked out of their accounts during a widespread outage that also impacted Messenger and Threads. Andy Stone, Meta's head of communications, addressed the outage on X, explaining that "a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services."

