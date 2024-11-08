From 1 November, all incoming service conversations for businesses using WhatsApp Business will be free. Previously businesses were charged 45 cents per incoming service conversation after the first 1,000 free messages.

This was announced recently by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp.

In addition, The Messenger Network, a Meta Business Solutions Partner has announced that it will launch Clinch, South Africa’s first WhatsApp Business Directory and Marketplace.

“We believe it will transform online shopping, aligning South Africa with global trends. Combined with unlimited free inbound conversations on WhatsApp, this innovation is a game-changer as we approach the festive season and 2025,” says Xander Barnard, managing director of The Messenger Network.

Free incoming calls

He explains that Meta’s decision means all incoming service conversations are free and unlimited.

“Utility costs have also been reduced by about 50%, making essential transactional communications more affordable.

“These adjustments aim to simplify the pricing structure, encourage higher-quality messaging experiences, and better align costs with the value delivered to both businesses and users," adds Barnard.

What it means for businesses

Unlike other message types, service conversations are user-initiated and allow businesses to respond to customer queries throughout the customer journey efficiently. This update enables businesses to:

- Facilitate Consideration: Guide users to easily find relevant products and services.

- Nurture Leads: Provide consistent and helpful suggestions, turning inquiries into sales.

- Build Trust and Loyalty: Responding quickly and freely helps businesses build stronger relationships and earn customer trust, and delivering the kind of after-purchase support customers tell their friends about builds advocacy.



- Reduce Marketing Costs and Expand Reach: With no cost barriers, businesses can handle more inquiries, connect with a broader audience, and grow their customer base without added expenses.

“This paves the way for improved customer interaction and growth," says Barnard.

“By removing message limits, businesses of all sizes can confidently engage with customers without worrying about extra costs.

“Responsive customer service is essential throughout the customer journey, from consideration and purchase to post-purchase.”

Barnard adds that this will empower local companies to grow and improve their customer service, which is crucial in today’s competitive market and is a cost-saving relief heading into the busy festive season.

WhatsApp Business App vs. WhatsApp Business Platform

South African businesses now have an opportunity not all companies may know about.

What is the difference between the WhatsApp Business App and the WhatsApp Business Platform?

- WhatsApp Business App: A free tool for small businesses to interact with customers directly through smartphones. It's suitable for individual businesses with lower volumes of messages and basic communication needs.



- WhatsApp Business Platform: A scalable solution provided by Meta Business Partners like The Messenger Network, ideal for medium to large businesses.

It allows multiple users to manage customer interactions through a unified dashboard, making it easier for teams to handle sales inquiries, technical support, finance queries, and more.

This platform offers advanced features like automation, chatbots, and integrations into CRM and Shopify to streamline business communication and generate more sales.



Cost and lack of technical skills were initially barriers for South African business clients when they started using the WhatsApp Business Platform.

To address this, the platform offers chatbot training and marketing support packages, which are managed for clients who need extra assistance. Many businesses were also concerned about the expense of broadcasting marketing messages.

However, South Africa has made significant strides in adopting WhatsApp Business and implementing best practices to optimise costs and boost engagement.

Rather than using a 'Spray and Pray' approach, the platform creates hyper-personalised, attribute-based campaigns utilising WhatsApp Business Platform features like Click-to-WhatsApp Ads, Website Chatbots, and WhatsApp retargeting.

“By leveraging customer data captured in each interaction, businesses can deliver timely and highly relevant offers, making campaigns more effective and avoiding the pitfalls of sending the same message to everyone,” explains Barnard.

Saving costs and time

Businesses can grow their customer databases and loyalty programmes through the WhatsApp Business API Platform while saving costs and time.

“Our platform offers a pre-paid, month-to-month solution, supported by a local team here in South Africa, which ensures predictable expenses.

"With the recent removal of limits on inbound conversations WhatsApp has become the most affordable and effective tool for marketing and business communication,” says Barnard.

Using service conversations?

Service conversations enable businesses to provide a seamless customer experience, offering outstanding support before, during, and after purchase.

Some practical uses:



- Sharing product availability



- Making Product Recommendations All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).